Chargers Day 3 Combine Recap

In the latest edition of "Camera On" with Chargers Team Reporter Hayley Elwood, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley sat down in Indy to discuss his third Combine as a head coach.

Among the topics, Staley talked about his favorite part of the week and was straight forward about what he hoped to have happen for the Bolts this week.

"To keep our program going," Staley said. "We've gotten off to a great start as a coaching staff, we want to keep that momentum going.

"In the mornings we're working on Chargers stuff, then in the afternoon, the evening we're working on draft combine stuff," Staley added. "Just keep the momentum going, make sure we stay in shape, that we don't fall in the trap of eating big and staying up late, so just make sure we wake up early, that we're getting a lot of work done that's going to help the Chargers win."

The Main Thing

This year's class is believed to be a good edge rusher group according to NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and Thursday offered the first look.

The biggest storyline of Thursday afternoon came in the linebacker group, as Anderson, one of the top prospects in this year's draft, worked out on the field. But perhaps one of the biggest performances of the day came courtesy of Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Smith wowed at the Combine, running a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and a vertical jump of 41.50" — both very impressive for an edge rusher.

On the defensive tackle end, it was a first look at both USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, both who have been mocked to the Bolts in prior editions of the Chargers Mock Draft Tracker.

Tuipulotu did not run the 40-yard dash, but did participate in other drills, displaying his strength and quick movements. Bresee on the other hand, did run the 40-yard dash and ran an official 4.86 at 298 pounds.

Tweet of the Day

Speaking of Tuipulotu and his strength, there was no better display of it than on his on-field drills.