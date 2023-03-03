Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Day 3 Combine Recap

Mar 02, 2023 at 06:15 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Combine Day 3

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis marked the first day of on-field action for some of the draft prospects.

Up first was the defensive lineman and linebackers, which was headlined by Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, Georgia's Nolan Smith and more. NFL teams and fans got to have their first look at what many believe is an impressive class.

In the latest edition of "Camera On" with Chargers Team Reporter Hayley Elwood, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley sat down in Indy to discuss his third Combine as a head coach.

Among the topics, Staley talked about his favorite part of the week and was straight forward about what he hoped to have happen for the Bolts this week.

"To keep our program going," Staley said. "We've gotten off to a great start as a coaching staff, we want to keep that momentum going.

"In the mornings we're working on Chargers stuff, then in the afternoon, the evening we're working on draft combine stuff," Staley added. "Just keep the momentum going, make sure we stay in shape, that we don't fall in the trap of eating big and staying up late, so just make sure we wake up early, that we're getting a lot of work done that's going to help the Chargers win."

The Main Thing

This year's class is believed to be a good edge rusher group according to NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, and Thursday offered the first look.

The biggest storyline of Thursday afternoon came in the linebacker group, as Anderson, one of the top prospects in this year's draft, worked out on the field. But perhaps one of the biggest performances of the day came courtesy of Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Smith wowed at the Combine, running a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and a vertical jump of 41.50" — both very impressive for an edge rusher.

On the defensive tackle end, it was a first look at both USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, both who have been mocked to the Bolts in prior editions of the Chargers Mock Draft Tracker.

Tuipulotu did not run the 40-yard dash, but did participate in other drills, displaying his strength and quick movements. Bresee on the other hand, did run the 40-yard dash and ran an official 4.86 at 298 pounds.

Tweet of the Day

Speaking of Tuipulotu and his strength, there was no better display of it than on his on-field drills.

In this pass rush drill, the USC product not only showed his quickness, but his heavy hands as he hit the bags with force.

A Peek Ahead

With the first day of on-field workouts in the books, Friday will be the defensive back's turn to participate in drills.

Jeremiah called this year's class a "really good corner group" prior to the Combine, so all eyes will be on them tomorrow in Indy.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Staley Values 1st Impressions, Momentum at 2023 Combine

The Bolts head coach sat down with Team Reporter Hayley Elwood in Indianapolis to discuss what he gets out of the week and how he's impacted by player interviews

news

5 Takeaways From Derrick Ansley's Media Availability

The Chargers new defensive coordinator met with local reporters earlier this week to express his excitement for his new role and his vision for 2023

news

Celebrate Women's History Month with Jessica Elliott

"A huge inspiration is my mom. My mom balanced a full-time job with a long commute, earned her bachelor's degree while I was in high school. I think I've inherited her work ethic and ambition."

news

Chargers Day 2 Combine Recap

Here is the key Chargers news to know from the second day of the 2023 Combine from Indianapolis

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising