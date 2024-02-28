Chargers Day 2 Combine Recap: Prospect Podium Sessions Begin in Indy

The focus shifted from teams to prospects on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
It marked the first time players spoke to media, as defensive line, edge rusher and linebacker prospects all took the podium Wednesday.
Players such as Alabama's Dallas Turner, Florida State's Jared Verse and more answered questions about being in Indy, including what teams they've met with up to this point.
The interviews and conversations that go on during this week are just as big as their actual on field performance, as Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz laid out yesterday.
"With the players, obviously, it goes by position, but I think, really, half of it is what they do on the field — the type of player they are — but a lot of it is the person, too, the other half," Hortiz said. "You have to know what you're getting, as a person.
Hortiz added: "I think that his makeup, what type of teammate he is, how coachable he is, his desire to play the game, the toughness, those are the things that really matter to me and our organization."
Even before the prospects take the field, teams gather crucial information that will go a long way from now until the draft.
"Every combine is a valuable opportunity for us to get around players, whether it's as group leaders — some of our scouts are group leaders, the 18 minutes we get them in the room to interview, you can get a lot out of 18 minutes by interviewing a player," Hortiz said. "Get to know them, maybe, more than I'm giving you guys here, I don't know. But, it's a fun opportunity to get to know the guys."
The Main Takeaway
Many of the prospects at the podium had a chance to reflect Wednesday.
For as much as the Combine has changed over the years, the meaning of it remains the same.
And for players like Verse and others that get to this position, it's something they dreamed of all of their careers.
"Ultimately, being in this position today being around all these athletic guys, being in Indianapolis is just something I dreamed of," Verse said Wednesday. "Kind of knew it was coming but I just had to stay focused."
For everyone, including Washington's Bralen Trice and Texas' Byron Murphy II, this week is a big step in backing up what they've already shown they can do.
"I think I'm going to be the best version of myself out there," Trice said. "I'm an athlete just like these guys out here. I showed that on my film every game. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be here."
Murphy added: "Just putting in the work. Just working hard each and every day. And also, I feel like my tape speaks for itself – I feel like I put a lot on tape this year. … I feel like I showed a lot of NFL teams what I could do, what they can get from me."
A Peek Ahead
Thursday marks the first day that prospects will have a chance to showcase themselves with the on-field drills in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and others.
It'll be the defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers to start off the drills beginning noon (PT) on NFL Network and NFL+.
But before the drills, the defensive backs and tight end prospects will also hit the podium in the morning.
Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Georgia's Brock Bowers are all scheduled to speak to the media beginning at 6 a.m. (PT).
