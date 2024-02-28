Chargers Day 2 Combine Recap: Prospect Podium Sessions Begin in Indy

The Main Takeaway

Many of the prospects at the podium had a chance to reflect Wednesday.

For as much as the Combine has changed over the years, the meaning of it remains the same.

And for players like Verse and others that get to this position, it's something they dreamed of all of their careers.

"Ultimately, being in this position today being around all these athletic guys, being in Indianapolis is just something I dreamed of," Verse said Wednesday. "Kind of knew it was coming but I just had to stay focused."

For everyone, including Washington's Bralen Trice and Texas' Byron Murphy II, this week is a big step in backing up what they've already shown they can do.

"I think I'm going to be the best version of myself out there," Trice said. "I'm an athlete just like these guys out here. I showed that on my film every game. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be here."