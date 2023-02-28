Chargers Day 1 Combine Recap

He also met with local beat reporters and said he feels a sense of excitement being at the Combine and knowing the 2023 offseason is in full swing.

"As a competitor, you're watching the playoffs go on … I think that's always been the toughest thing for me, is just knowing that other people are playing," Staley said. "Until that last game is played, it's never easy and so once the Super Bowl is played, that's when you really feel like you're past, you're moving on to the next thing.

"Now you're moving forward and that's an energizing thing," Staley added.

The Main Thing

There were multiple takeaways from Staley's session with beat reporters, including how new coordinators Kellen Moore (offense) and Derrick Ansley (defense) have fit in early on.

But as the start of free agency looms in two weeks, perhaps the biggest nugget from Staley is that Jamaree Salyer will have a starting role in 2023.

The Bolts are unsure of where that spot will be, though it won't be at left tackle with Rashawn Slater set to return from a torn biceps.

Staley left open the possibility of Salyer starting at either guard or tackle this coming season, depending on what happens in the coming weeks and months in terms of roster management.

