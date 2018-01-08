Chargers.com Team Awards: Rookie of the Year

Coming off an impressive training camp and preseason, Desmond King was considered the "steal" of the Bolts' draft after he was taken in the fifth round. However, much attention was going to be paid to see if King could continue that level of play when it counted – he did. King's progression throughout the season was what you want to see out of a rookie; steady improvement each week. He finished the season with 71 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six QB hits and four sacks. He notched his first-career interception in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, which he ran back 90 yards for a score. While he played an integral part in his team's secondary as a rookie, the ceiling is high for King, and I'm looking forward to what he'll bring in 2018.