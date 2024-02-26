A Conversation With: Chargers OC Greg Roman

How do you unlock that potential?

"Well, I think you have things working on every front. Everything is important. His development fundamentally and understanding the offense is important, but the offensive line functioning properly and at a high level, that's important. The tight ends, the backs, the receivers, all those things go into that equation. Football is the ultimate team sport and one Football is the ultimate team sport and one person can't do it all, so we've got to be able to not only have skill players and have them on the same page, we have to have the big fellas on the same page too. The big fellas up front. It's all part of a vision for what your offense can be. There's times you got to run the ball in this league, there's times you have to throw the ball and then there's the times you can do either, but you want to be able to do both at a high level to truly see your potential."

My next question was about the run game. It's been good everywhere you've been. How much pride do you take in that?

"One of my guiding principles is we're going to be a first-rate version of ourselves, not a second-rate version of somebody else. So we're going to create and forge our own identity and that in itself is going to be a really fun process for everybody. We're going to create that identity. As far as running the football, I've been fortunate just with the players I've been able to work with over the years and the fact that they buy in. If they buy in, great things are going to happen. There's a process there where we're going to put the system in and we're going to have to work through things and get on the same page, that's an important process and it's an exciting one. That's the goal, to really create a balanced offense where a defense can't just say, 'We're going to stop this'."

How much can a strong run game help a quarterback?

"I'm sure everybody has a different opinion on that, that's the beauty of this. That's why so many people are so passionate about the Chargers and the NFL in general. How much can a run game help a quarterback? Enormously. I really look forward to developing our system here with Justin and him becoming a master of the run game as well so he can be the maestro at the line of scrimmage when need be and get us in the run we want to get into or the pass we want to get into or whatnot. That's an exciting prospect."

You've worked with a bunch of different quarterbacks in your career. How have you tailored your offenses to what they do well?