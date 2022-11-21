Chargers Fall Short Against Chiefs in Primetime

The Chargers and Chiefs played another thriller Sunday night.
But the Bolts are now 5-5 after a close loss in which they couldn't hold a late lead.
First Quarter
The Bolts win the toss and deferred as the Chargers began on defense. The Chiefs drove into the red zone but the Chargers defense held and limited KC to a field goal. The Bolts offense — featuring Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — wasted no time in striking back. Justin Herbert hit Allen for 17 yards and DeAndre Carter for eight before connecting with Joshua Palmer for a 50-yard score. The scoring drive lasted just three plays as the Bolts took a 7-0 lead.
The Bolts defense hung tough again in their own territory, as the Chiefs were forced to kick another field goal on their second drive. The 52-yard kick was good as the Bolts led 7-6. Williams came up big with a 15-yard catch on third-and-2 to move the chains as the Bolts moved into KC territory. Herbert and Allen couldn't connect on third down, but the drive still ended in points as Cameron Dicker hit a 46-yard field goal to extend the Chargers lead to 10-6.
Second Quarter
The Chiefs moved into the red zone with a 40-yard pass on the first play of the second quarter. KC then took the lead on the next play with a 4-yard touchdown pass. The Bolts couldn't get much going on there ensuing drive and punted its way a few minutes into the quarter. But the Bolts defense did their part, forcing a quick three-and-out to give the Chargers the ball back. The offense got into groove as they moved into the red zone through the air. The Bolts faced third-and-1 at the 4 before Zander Horvath moved the chains on the ground. Austin Ekeler found the end zone on the next play on a. 1-yard touchdown run as the Chargers went ahead 17-13.
The Bolts defense the forced a second straight three and out as the offense got the ball back with less than three minutes left in the quarter. Herbert was hit late out of bounds on third down to move the chains before he hit Palmer to get down to the 11-yard line. Ekeler than powered his way down to the 2 but the Chargers had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Dicker. The Bolts led 20-13 at the break.
Third Quarter
The Chargers began with the ball but couldn't sustain a drive as they punted it away. The Chiefs got their run game going as they marched into the red zone, but the Bolts defense stuffed the run on third-and-1 to force another field goal try. Leading 20-16, the Bolts went three-and-out after Ekeler was stopped on his own third-and-1 run. Derwin James, Jr., recorded his fourth sack of the season on the ensuing drive, but KC managed to convert on third-and-17. The Chiefs faced third-and-4 at the Chargers 32 at the end of the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
The Chiefs took a lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the quarter. The teams then traded turnovers as Allen fumbled near the red zone, but the Chargers got the ball right back when Troy Reeder forced a fumble that was recovered by Alohi Gilman. Allen hauled in a diving 46-yard touchdown to get the Chargers in scoring position before Palmer caught a 6-yard score for a 27-23 lead with under two minutes to go. But the Chiefs re-took the lead on a 17-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left and held on for the win. The Bolts are now 5-5.
Check out the top photos of the Bolts warming up for their Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in primetime!
