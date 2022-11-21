Chargers Fall Short Against Chiefs in Primetime

The Bolts defense the forced a second straight three and out as the offense got the ball back with less than three minutes left in the quarter. Herbert was hit late out of bounds on third down to move the chains before he hit Palmer to get down to the 11-yard line. Ekeler than powered his way down to the 2 but the Chargers had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Dicker. The Bolts led 20-13 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Chargers began with the ball but couldn't sustain a drive as they punted it away. The Chiefs got their run game going as they marched into the red zone, but the Bolts defense stuffed the run on third-and-1 to force another field goal try. Leading 20-16, the Bolts went three-and-out after Ekeler was stopped on his own third-and-1 run. Derwin James, Jr., recorded his fourth sack of the season on the ensuing drive, but KC managed to convert on third-and-17. The Chiefs faced third-and-4 at the Chargers 32 at the end of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter