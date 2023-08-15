3 Observations: Chargers Hold Most Competitive Practice of Camp So Far

That sequence fielded the next drill when offensive and defensive players lined up 10 yards from each other in a tackling session.

Murray and fellow linebacker Daiyan Henley were both physical in the drill, while the battle between Ekeler and Kendricks was one of the best of the day.

Joshua Kelley provided a highlight when a collision with Mikel Jones caused the rookie linebacker's helmet to pop off.

The intensity then kept up in a 'Gotta Have It' session where the offense had the ball at their own 2-yard and needed a first down to win the drill (and get away from their own end zone).

Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for seven yards before Zander Horvath bulled his way for a 3-yard gain to secure the win for Herbert's group.

Stick's group came up short, however, as Chris Rumph II tallied a strip-sack that was recovered in the end zone by Christopher Hinton for a touchdown.

The competitiveness lasted through practice's final drill when the offense held the ball in the red zone down by three points and with just 25 seconds left.

Herbert fired incomplete on a pair of passes before Dicker came on to kick a game-tying, 30-yard field goal. Stick's group didn't need a kicker as the quarterback found Kelley for a 2-yard touchdown on the final play of practice.

All in all, it was the most spirited intense of Chargers camp so far ... and also a sign that the Bolts are ready to practice against someone wearing a different helmet.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore smiled when asked after practice if Tuesday was the most spirited session of camp.