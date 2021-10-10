Week 5 Inactives | Chargers vs Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Cleveland Browns at 1:05 PM PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|22
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|36
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|64
|Brenden Jaimes
|G/T
|88
|Tre' McKitty
|TE
Cleveland Browns Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|20
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|39
|Richard LeCounte III
|S
|42
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|71
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|T
|74
|Chris Hubbard
|T
|90
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|93
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.