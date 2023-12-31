Chargers Fall in Week 17 Road Game to Broncos

The Bolts are now 5-11 after Sunday's loss in Denver.
Here is a game recap from Week 17:
First Quarter
Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Easton Stick and Rashawn Slater were the Chargers captains. Denver won the toss and elect to defer as the Bolts started on offense. The Chargers went three-and-out to open the game while Denver also punted on its first possession. The Bolts then punted again before Denver put together a scoring drive that was capped off with a 31-yard field goal. Down 3-0, the Bolts moved into Denver territory but were forced to punt as JK Scott pinned the Broncos at their own 10-yard line. The Chargers trailed by three at the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter
Mack hit a milestone early in the second quarter with a sack on Jarrett Stidham as he passed No. 100 for his career. Mack's sack also gave him 16.0 on the season, which set a new career-best for him in a single season.
The Bolts forced a punt as the Chargers offense then got moving into Denver territory. Alex Erickson had a 27-yard catch that put the Chargers in the red zone but the offense stalled out as Cameron Dicker tied the game with a 36-yard field goal. But the Broncos responded as the Chargers gave up a 54-yard pass for a touchdown to fall behind 10-3. The Chargers tried a fake punt on fourth-and-1 on their ensuing drive but Nick Niemann's bobbled the snap and was stopped short of the sticks. Denver added to its lead with a 43-yard field goal as the Chargers trailed 13-3 late in the second half. The Bolts once again reached Denver territory but were forced to punt. The Chargers trailed 13-3 at the break.
Third Quarter
The Bolts defense forced a punt on Denver's opening possession of the second half and took over at their own 10. Stick led the Chargers into field goal range before Dicker nailed a 50-yarder to make the score 13-6 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter. The Bolts defense then forced another punt as the Bolts offense took over at their own 12 with under two minutes to play in the third quarter. The Chargers moved the chains twice before the third quarter came to a close with the Chargers down 13-6.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts turned the ball over on the first play of the quarter when Austin Ekeler lost a fumble. Denver took over at the Bolts 38 and turned the takeaway into points with a 20-yard field goal as the Bolts fell behind 16-6. The Bolts soon faced fourth-and-5 from the Broncos 46 but stayed on the field with a 5-yard reception from Quentin Johnston. But the drive ended without points as Dicker's 50-yard try was blocked. Down 16-6 with 3 minutes left, the Chargers began at their own 20 with no timeouts. The offense got into field goal range again as Dicker drilled a 52-yard try with 1:17 left. But the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Denver. The Chargers dropped the Week 17 contest by the score of 16-9.