Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Fall in Week 17 Road Game to Broncos

Dec 31, 2023 at 02:04 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

W17GR

The Bolts are now 5-11 after Sunday's loss in Denver.

Here is a game recap from Week 17:

First Quarter

Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Easton Stick and Rashawn Slater were the Chargers captains. Denver won the toss and elect to defer as the Bolts started on offense. The Chargers went three-and-out to open the game while Denver also punted on its first possession. The Bolts then punted again before Denver put together a scoring drive that was capped off with a 31-yard field goal. Down 3-0, the Bolts moved into Denver territory but were forced to punt as JK Scott pinned the Broncos at their own 10-yard line. The Chargers trailed by three at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Mack hit a milestone early in the second quarter with a sack on Jarrett Stidham as he passed No. 100 for his career. Mack's sack also gave him 16.0 on the season, which set a new career-best for him in a single season.

The Bolts forced a punt as the Chargers offense then got moving into Denver territory. Alex Erickson had a 27-yard catch that put the Chargers in the red zone but the offense stalled out as Cameron Dicker tied the game with a 36-yard field goal. But the Broncos responded as the Chargers gave up a 54-yard pass for a touchdown to fall behind 10-3. The Chargers tried a fake punt on fourth-and-1 on their ensuing drive but Nick Niemann's bobbled the snap and was stopped short of the sticks. Denver added to its lead with a 43-yard field goal as the Chargers trailed 13-3 late in the second half. The Bolts once again reached Denver territory but were forced to punt. The Chargers trailed 13-3 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Bolts defense forced a punt on Denver's opening possession of the second half and took over at their own 10. Stick led the Chargers into field goal range before Dicker nailed a 50-yarder to make the score 13-6 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter. The Bolts defense then forced another punt as the Bolts offense took over at their own 12 with under two minutes to play in the third quarter. The Chargers moved the chains twice before the third quarter came to a close with the Chargers down 13-6.

Fourth Quarter

The Bolts turned the ball over on the first play of the quarter when Austin Ekeler lost a fumble. Denver took over at the Bolts 38 and turned the takeaway into points with a 20-yard field goal as the Bolts fell behind 16-6. The Bolts soon faced fourth-and-5 from the Broncos 46 but stayed on the field with a 5-yard reception from Quentin Johnston. But the drive ended without points as Dicker's 50-yard try was blocked. Down 16-6 with 3 minutes left, the Chargers began at their own 20 with no timeouts. The offense got into field goal range again as Dicker drilled a 52-yard try with 1:17 left. But the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Denver. The Chargers dropped the Week 17 contest by the score of 16-9.

Related Content

news

NFL Announces Date & Time for Chargers Week 18 Game

The details for the Bolts season finale against Kansas City have been finalized
news

Lo Que Dijeron los Chargers Después del Partido Ante Denver

"Parece que ese es siempre el más difícil de conseguir. Muy emocionado por [Khalil Mack] y su familia. Agradecido de ser parte de esto."
news

5 Takeaways: Khalil Mack Hits Massive Milestone With 100th Career Sack

"He's a legend. Wish we got the win for him, I know that's what he's upset about right now ... but it's not to take away from the season he's had, the teammate he's been."
news

List of Chargers Finalized 2024 Opponents

Here is who the Bolts are scheduled to play in 2024

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
Latest News
Advertising