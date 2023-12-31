Chargers Fall in Week 17 Road Game to Broncos

The Bolts forced a punt as the Chargers offense then got moving into Denver territory. Alex Erickson had a 27-yard catch that put the Chargers in the red zone but the offense stalled out as Cameron Dicker tied the game with a 36-yard field goal. But the Broncos responded as the Chargers gave up a 54-yard pass for a touchdown to fall behind 10-3. The Chargers tried a fake punt on fourth-and-1 on their ensuing drive but Nick Niemann's bobbled the snap and was stopped short of the sticks. Denver added to its lead with a 43-yard field goal as the Chargers trailed 13-3 late in the second half. The Bolts once again reached Denver territory but were forced to punt. The Chargers trailed 13-3 at the break.

Third Quarter

The Bolts defense forced a punt on Denver's opening possession of the second half and took over at their own 10. Stick led the Chargers into field goal range before Dicker nailed a 50-yarder to make the score 13-6 with 6:20 to go in the third quarter. The Bolts defense then forced another punt as the Bolts offense took over at their own 12 with under two minutes to play in the third quarter. The Chargers moved the chains twice before the third quarter came to a close with the Chargers down 13-6.

Fourth Quarter