Herbert Exits With Injury as Chargers Fall to Broncos in Week 14

The Chargers are 5-8 after a loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury in the first half and did not return.
Here is a recap of Week 14:
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Broncos won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on offense. The Bolts picked up a first down but a dropped pass and a third-down sack derailed the drive. Denver began at its own 9 but the drive ended quickly when Michael Davis ripped the ball away for an interception.
The Chargers offense began at the Denver 13 and faced fourth-and-3 but kept their offense on the field and couldn't connect on a pass to the end zone. The Bolts defense forced a punt on Denver's next drive but the Chargers were pinned deep in their own territory. Justin Herbert's third-down pass was tipped and intercepted as the Broncos started at the Chargers 3-yard line. Denver scored on the first play of its drive as the Bolts were in an early 7-0 hole. The Chargers punted it away on their ensuing possession, with Denver possessing the ball as the first quarter came to a close.
Second Quarter
The Bolts defense forced a punt early in the second quarter but Herbert was sacked for the third time. The teams then traded punts, with Denver's coming after a sack from Eric Kendricks.
The Bolts offense then got rolling for the first time all game as the unit crossed midfield. The Chargers soon faced fourth-and-2 at the Denver 29 but their fourth-down try was no good. Denver punted on its next possession. Easton Stick came in at quarterback for the Bolts on their next possession with Herbert questionable to return with a finger injury. The Bolts went three-and-out with Stick as Denver started at its own 30 with just under 90 seconds left. The Broncos moved past midfield before hitting on a big pass play that put them in the red zone. But the Bolts defense held firm to hold Denver to a field goal. The Bolts trailed 10-0 at the half.
Third Quarter
Herbert was ruled OUT for the rest of the game with a finger injury. The Bolts defense forced a quick punt but the offense couldn't capitalize as they were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run at the Denver 40. The Broncos took advantage as they hit on a 46-yard touchdown pass as the Chargers went down 17-0. The Bolts offense went three-and-out on its ensuing possession as JK Scott punted it away for the fifth time of the game. Denver neared midfield but also punted as the Bolts started at their own 9. The Chargers neared midfield as the quarter came to a close.
Fourth Quarter
The Chargers went for it again on fourth down early in the quarter and converted on a diving catch from Keenan Allen. The Bolts then faced fourth-and-8 as Stick's pass attempt was incomplete. The Broncos punted again before the Bolts finally got some momentum on offense as Stick hit Quentin Johnston for a 57-yard gain.
Johnston then had a 22-yard catch to get the Bolts into the red zone before Austin Ekeler capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
The Bolts defense couldn't give the ball back to the offense, however, as Denver put together a 13-play, 75-yards scoring drive that put the Chargers down 24-7. The Bolts turned the ball over on downs on their final possession and fell 24-7.
Bolt Up!
