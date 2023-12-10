Herbert Exits With Injury as Chargers Fall to Broncos in Week 14

The Bolts offense then got rolling for the first time all game as the unit crossed midfield. The Chargers soon faced fourth-and-2 at the Denver 29 but their fourth-down try was no good. Denver punted on its next possession. Easton Stick came in at quarterback for the Bolts on their next possession with Herbert questionable to return with a finger injury. The Bolts went three-and-out with Stick as Denver started at its own 30 with just under 90 seconds left. The Broncos moved past midfield before hitting on a big pass play that put them in the red zone. But the Bolts defense held firm to hold Denver to a field goal. The Bolts trailed 10-0 at the half.

Third Quarter

Herbert was ruled OUT for the rest of the game with a finger injury. The Bolts defense forced a quick punt but the offense couldn't capitalize as they were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run at the Denver 40. The Broncos took advantage as they hit on a 46-yard touchdown pass as the Chargers went down 17-0. The Bolts offense went three-and-out on its ensuing possession as JK Scott punted it away for the fifth time of the game. Denver neared midfield but also punted as the Bolts started at their own 9. The Chargers neared midfield as the quarter came to a close.

Fourth Quarter