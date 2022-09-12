Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in primetime at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Thursday's game will mark the 124th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs hold a 65-57-1 all-time regular season record versus the Chargers; however, the Bolts have won three of the last four games at Arrowhead. These two teams are no stranger to close games, as five of the last seven matchups have been decided by one possession.

The last meeting between these two teams at Arrowhead Stadium was on Sept. 26, 2021, a game the Chargers won by a final score of 30-24.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 281 yards and tied a season-high with four passing touchdowns in the road win. With 1:42 left in the 4th quarter, Herbert orchestrated an eight-play drive and connected with wide receiver Mike Williams for the go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left. Williams finished with seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers defense forced a total of four Kansas City turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles) and sacked the quarterback two times.

GAME DATE/TIME

Thursday, September 15

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

WATCH ON TV/MOBILE

Network: On Prime Video. Watch the games on any connected device – whether you're at home or on the go.

Play-by-play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.