Chargers and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Host 28th Annual "Toys for Tots" Toy Drive

Prior to Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins, service men and women from the United States Marine Corps Reserve will be accepting new unwrapped toys at white collection boxes located outside of each entrance gate at StubHub Center for the 28th Annual Chargers "Toys for Tots" toy drive. Marines will also be accepting cash donations at the gates and throughout the tailgating lots. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m.

The toys will be distributed to deserving children throughout Los Angeles County in time for the holidays through various charitable organizations. The primary goal of "Toys for Tots" is to deliver - through a new toy at Christmas - a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.