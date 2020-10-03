Los Angeles Chargers Activate Tyron Johnson and Cole Toner

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Tyron Johnson and center/guard Cole Toner from the practice squad.
Johnson finished spent the 2019 season on practice squads for Buffalo, Houston and Carolina before finishing the year on the Chargers' practice squad. He caught 71 passes for 1,138 yards (16.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in two years (2017-18) at Oklahoma State after transferring from Louisiana State.
Toner has spent time with the Chargers in three seasons, doing so on the active roster throughout the 2018 season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Arizona, becoming the 15th Harvard player drafted in the common draft era (since 1967).