Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
A third-round pick of the Bolts in 2018, Jones has played in 41 career games, including 25 starts along the defensive line. He has posted 82 tackles (45 solo), 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The fourth-year player had a tackle for loss in the season-opening win at Washington. In a pair of postseason starts, Jones registered six tackles, including a three-yard sack against Baltimore in the team's AFC Wild Card victory.