A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2023

Ekeler has turned into a touchdown machine with a league-best 38 scores over the past two seasons. He can do it all on the field, whether it's running the ball or catching it (as evident by his franchise-record 107 receptions) a season ago. The running backs will once again be a focal point in the offense, especially under new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. Kelley and Spiller return from 2022 to round out this room, and both could provide a boost to the offense. Kelley was the Bolts No. 2 back a year ago and showed promise despite dealing with a midseason knee injury. Spiller could be a name to watch, as he didn't play much as a rookie but has looked like a different player in camp and the preseason. Dotson impressed with a strong preseason, which included a pair of long touchdown runs against the Rams. Moore said last week that the Bolts will likely rely on a multi-pronged attack to jumpstart the run game in 2023.