Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2023

Aug 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

53

The Chargers initial 53-man roster for 2023 has been set.

There are 25 players on offense, 25 on defense and three specialists among the 53 players. All NFL teams had to get their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that this initial roster could change, but here's a position-by-position look at who made the initial 53.

Note: all players listed alphabetically by last name.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks (2)

On the Roster: Justin Herbert and Easton Stick

The Bolts are keeping just two quarterbacks for the first time under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. Herbert is the centerpiece, of course, to the offense as well as the entire franchise. The quarterback signed a well-deserved, massive multi-year contract extension this offseason that will keep him in powder blue for years to come. Herbert, who has been lauded by teammates and coaches for his growth as a leader, will now look to get the Bolts to the playoffs and make a deep run. Stick, who re-signed this offseason as a free agent, will be Herbert's backup for the first time in his career.

Herbert 53

Running backs (4)

On the Roster: Elijah Dotson, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller

Ekeler has turned into a touchdown machine with a league-best 38 scores over the past two seasons. He can do it all on the field, whether it's running the ball or catching it (as evident by his franchise-record 107 receptions) a season ago. The running backs will once again be a focal point in the offense, especially under new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore. Kelley and Spiller return from 2022 to round out this room, and both could provide a boost to the offense. Kelley was the Bolts No. 2 back a year ago and showed promise despite dealing with a midseason knee injury. Spiller could be a name to watch, as he didn't play much as a rookie but has looked like a different player in camp and the preseason. Dotson impressed with a strong preseason, which included a pair of long touchdown runs against the Rams. Moore said last week that the Bolts will likely rely on a multi-pronged attack to jumpstart the run game in 2023.

Ekeler 53

Fullback (1)

On the Roster: Zander Horvath

Horvath was the lone fullback on the roster this offseason after being a 2022 seventh-round pick. He will play a role on offense but will also be called upon to contribute on special teams this season.

Wide receivers (5)

On the Roster: Keenan Allen, Derius Davis, Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams

The Bolts are initially keeping the same number of receivers as a year ago. Allen and Williams are the savvy veterans who both bring a different element to the field. Both dealt with injuries at various points in the 2022, but it was Palmer to the rescue as he had 72 catches for 769 yards. He will once again be a vital part of the unit. Johnston is the Chargers 2023 first-round pick who will add a different play-making element to this group. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound rookie has been touted for his ability to create yards after the catch, something the Bolts offense was missing a year ago. Davis will primarily star on special teams as he is in line to be the kickoff and punt returner.

Keenan 53

Tight ends (4)

On the Roster: Gerald Everett, Tre' McKitty, Donald Parham, Jr. and Stone Smartt

Everett is the Bolts top option here. He ended his 2022 season on a high note with a 100-yard performance in the playoffs and is a threat to make things happen after the catch. Parham has struggled with injuries the past two seasons but offers high upside as both a receiving threat and a blocker. McKitty, a 2021 third-round pick, is hoping for a bounce back season after some ups and downs in 2022. Smartt is a former college quarterback who is still learning the position. But he showed flashes in training camp and during preseason play to warrant a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Keep an eye on the run blocking form this group, an area they have emphasized heading into the 2023 season.

Everett 53

Offensive line (9)

On the Roster: Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Jordan McFadden, Trey Pipkins III, Foster Sarell, Jamaree Salyer and Rashawn Slater

The Chargers starting group, from left to right, of Slater, Johnson, Linsley, Salyer and Pipkins has the potential to be among the league's best units. Slater returns after missing most of the 2022 season. Johnson is now at left guard after starting all 17 games at right guard as a rookie. Linsley is still among the league's top centers. Salyer performed admirably at left tackle a year ago but has kicked inside to right guard. And Pipkins re-signed as a free agent after showing plenty of flashes despite a 2022 knee injury. The depth behind that group is solid, too. Clapp and Sarell started multiple games last season, while Jaimes is now entering his third season with the Bolts. McFadden was a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Clemson.

Slater 53

DEFENSE

Defensive line (6)

On the Roster: Morgan Fox, Christopher Hinton, Austin Johnson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Scott Matlock and Nick Williams

This group is led by Joseph-Day, who was a team captain in 2022 and brings energy and experience to the room. He'll be counted upon to lead the group once again along with Fox, who had a career-best 6.5 sacks a year ago and re-signed with the Bolts as a free agent. Johnson will likely start but his health bears monitoring as he is returning from a knee injury suffered midway through the 2022 season. Hinton played well down the stretch in 2022 and earned a spot on the roster with a strong offseason. Williams is a veteran with 80-plus games of experience who will provide crucial depth up front. Matlock flashed plenty of times in the preseason after being a 2023 sixth-round pick. This group will be locked in on helping the defense stop the run, something that's been a talking point for them all offseason.

SJD 53

Outside linebackers (4)

On the Roster: Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph II and Tuli Tuipulotu

Bosa and Mack are back again looking to link up as one of the league's top edge duos. The tandem never got that chance after Bosa missed most of the 2022 season with a groin injury, but each player had added some weight and power to their arsenal as they prepare for a 17-game season. Rumph was one of the preseason standouts and looks to be ready to take a leap forward in his fourth season. Tuipulotu, a 2023 second-round pick, also flashed in preseason play and could be a sneaky impact player as a rookie.

Mack 53

Inside linebackers (5)

On the Roster: Daiyan Henley, Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray, Jr., Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga

Kendricks is the veteran of the group as he enters his ninth season in the NFL, the first eight of which were with the Vikings. He has been lauded by teammates and coaches for his leadership and communication. Murray put together his best training camp and is healthy as he enters Year 4. Henley was among the Chargers top players in the preseason after being a third-round pick this past spring. He'll likely be a key special teams player this season along with Niemann and Ogbongbemiga, both of whom have excelled in that role in recent years.

Murray 53

Defensive backs (10)

On the Roster: Michael Davis, AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, J.C. Jackson, Derwin James, Jr., Raheem Layne, Deane Leonard, Asante Samuel, Jr., Ja'Sir Taylor, and JT Woods

This group is broken down with an even split of five cornerbacks and five safeties. The Chargers cornerback group has the potential to be an elite unit if everything clicks. Jackson is the wild card here as he continues to progress from a serious knee injury in 2022. But he also showed glimpses in camp of the elite player he was in recent years. Davis was one of the league's best cornerbacks in the second half of the 2022 season and stood out again over the past month. Samuel was a star in camp and can play both inside and outside. Taylor, a key special teamer in 2022, should have a bigger defensive role this year and can also play multiple cornerback spots. Leonard should shine again on special teams, where he's one of the NFL's top gunners in punt coverage.

JC 53

James headlines the safety group and is one of the most versatile — and hard hitting — players in the entire league. Gilman is slated to start next to James after a strong showing in 2022 that included a start in the postseason. Gilman continue his progression with a strong offseason. Woods is in line to be the team's No. 3 safety, a key role that will get him on the field in certain packages this season. Layne was a solid special teams player in 2022 and will likely be back in that role this season. Finely stood out in camp, especially with a diving interception against the Bolts top offense.

Derwin 53

SPECIAL TEAMS

Specialists (3)

On the Roster: Cameron Dicker, Josh Harris and JK Scott

Dicker won the kicking battle against Dustin Hopkins, who was traded to Cleveland for a 2025 seventh-round pick on Monday. Scott and Harris are veterans who both shined in 2022 as first-year Chargers. This group will be counted upon to lead a phase that improved tremendously a season ago and now look to be consistent again in 2023.

Dicker 53

Meet the 2023 Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster

Presenting the initial 53-man roster for your 2023 Los Angeles Chargers

#0 | LB | DAIYAN HENLEY
1 / 56

#0 | LB | DAIYAN HENLEY

#1 | WR | QUENTIN JOHNSTON
2 / 56

#1 | WR | QUENTIN JOHNSTON

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK
3 / 56

#2 | QB | EASTON STICK

#3 | S | DERWIN JAMES JR.
4 / 56

#3 | S | DERWIN JAMES JR.

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER
5 / 56

#5 | WR | JOSHUA PALMER

#6 | LB | ERIC KENDRICKS
6 / 56

#6 | LB | ERIC KENDRICKS

#7 | TE | GERALD EVERETT
7 / 56

#7 | TE | GERALD EVERETT

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.
8 / 56

#9 | LB | KENNETH MURRAY JR.

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT
9 / 56

#10 | QB | JUSTIN HERBERT

#11 | K | CAMERON DICKER
10 / 56

#11 | K | CAMERON DICKER

#12 | WR | DERIUS DAVIS
11 / 56

#12 | WR | DERIUS DAVIS

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN
12 / 56

#13 | WR | KEENAN ALLEN

#16 | P | JK SCOTT
13 / 56

#16 | P | JK SCOTT

#22 | S | JT WOODS
14 / 56

#22 | S | JT WOODS

#24 | S | AJ FINLEY
15 / 56

#24 | S | AJ FINLEY

#25 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY
16 / 56

#25 | RB | JOSHUA KELLEY

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.
17 / 56

#26 | CB | ASANTE SAMUEL JR.

#27 | CB | J.C. JACKSON
18 / 56

#27 | CB | J.C. JACKSON

#28 | RB | ISAIAH SPILLER
19 / 56

#28 | RB | ISAIAH SPILLER

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER
20 / 56

#30 | RB | AUSTIN EKELER

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN
21 / 56

#31 | LB | NICK NIEMANN

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN
22 / 56

#32 | S | ALOHI GILMAN

#33 | DB | DEANE LEONARD
23 / 56

#33 | DB | DEANE LEONARD

#36 | DB | JA'SIR TAYLOR
24 / 56

#36 | DB | JA'SIR TAYLOR

#40 | FB | ZANDER HORVATH
25 / 56

#40 | FB | ZANDER HORVATH

#41 | S | RAHEEM LAYNE
26 / 56

#41 | S | RAHEEM LAYNE

#42 | RB | ELIJAH DOTSON
27 / 56

#42 | RB | ELIJAH DOTSON

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS
28 / 56

#43 | CB | MICHAEL DAVIS

#45 | OLB | TULI TUIPULOTU
29 / 56

#45 | OLB | TULI TUIPULOTU

#47 | LS | JOSH HARRIS
30 / 56

#47 | LS | JOSH HARRIS

#48 | TE | STONE SMARTT
31 / 56

#48 | TE | STONE SMARTT

#51 | DL | SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY
32 / 56

#51 | DL | SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY

#52 | OLB | KHALIL MACK
33 / 56

#52 | OLB | KHALIL MACK

#56 | DL | MORGAN FOX
34 / 56

#56 | DL | MORGAN FOX

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA
35 / 56

#57 | LB | AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY
36 / 56

#63 | C | COREY LINSLEY

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES
37 / 56

#64 | G/T | BRENDEN JAIMES

#68 | OL | JAMAREE SALYER
38 / 56

#68 | OL | JAMAREE SALYER

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER
39 / 56

#70 | T | RASHAWN SLATER

#71 | OL | JORDAN MCFADDEN
40 / 56

#71 | OL | JORDAN MCFADDEN

#73 | T | FOSTER SARELL
41 / 56

#73 | T | FOSTER SARELL

#76 | C/G | WILL CLAPP
42 / 56

#76 | C/G | WILL CLAPP

#77 | G | ZION JOHNSON
43 / 56

#77 | G | ZION JOHNSON

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III
44 / 56

#79 | T | TREY PIPKINS III

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS
45 / 56

#81 | WR | MIKE WILLIAMS

#88 | TE | TRE' MCKITTY
46 / 56

#88 | TE | TRE' MCKITTY

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.
47 / 56

#89 | TE | DONALD PARHAM JR.

#91 | DL | CHRISTOPHER HINTON
48 / 56

#91 | DL | CHRISTOPHER HINTON

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II
49 / 56

#94 | OLB | CHRIS RUMPH II

#95 | DL | NICK WILLIAMS
50 / 56

#95 | DL | NICK WILLIAMS

#97 | OLB | JOEY BOSA
51 / 56

#97 | OLB | JOEY BOSA

#98 | DL | AUSTIN JOHNSON
52 / 56

#98 | DL | AUSTIN JOHNSON

#99 | DL | SCOTT MATLOCK
53 / 56

#99 | DL | SCOTT MATLOCK

header_PUP
54 / 56
#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON
55 / 56

#15 | WR | JALEN GUYTON

#93 | DL | OTITO OGBONNIA
56 / 56

#93 | DL | OTITO OGBONNIA

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

3 Observaciones de la Lista de 53 Inicial de los Chargers

Cosas a tener en cuenta de la lista inicial del equipo del rayo
news

5 Takeaways: Tom Telesco on the Bolts Initial 53-Man Roster

"We put in a lot of work in at all these positions. You try and be right and try to put the perfect roster together. The perfect roster is difficult to find but we all strive for it."
news

Bolts Begin Week 0 as Regular Season Opener Looms

"I'm really appreciative of this time, 12 days to get better. I still consider this camp, it's not over yet. It's not over until that first game."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
Latest News
Advertising