Chargers-49ers Game Day Updates

The Chargers defense then took the field against a 49ers offense that wanted to establish the run early. SF ran the ball on nine of its first 13 plays, but the Bolts stuffed a third-and-goal run from the 2-yard line. That led to a 20-yard field goal and a 7-3 Chargers lead. The Chargers offense then moved the ball past midfield but their drive stalled when Herbert and Joshua Palmer couldn't connect on third-and-3. SF took over at its own 17 after the punt from JK Scott. But SF's drive lasted just one play as Asante Samuel, Jr., recovered a fumble off wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk that was forced by Derwin James, Jr.. The Chargers faced third-and-7 at the SF 29-yard line at the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter

The Bolts couldn't convert that third-down try, but Cameron Dicker nailed a 47-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 10-3 lead. The 49ers then went three-and-out on offense as Samuel broke up a pass intended for Christian McCaffrey on third-and-5. But the Bolts couldn't take advantage as they also went three-and-out offensively. The 49ers also went three-and-out, and the Chargers were set up with great field position after a blocked punt from Nick Niemann. The Chargers moved into the red zone as Herbert hit Carter for 33 yards, but the drive ended only with a field goal. Dicker was good from 25 yards out to give the Bolts a 13-3 lead with 6:42 left in the second quarter. The 49ers then cut into the Bolts lead with a scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown sneak from Jimmy Garoppolo.