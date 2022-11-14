Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers-49ers Game Day Updates

Nov 13, 2022 at 05:54 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers are playing in primetime against the 49ers.

Here are quarter-by-quarter updates on Sunday Night Football from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith.

First Quarter

The 49ers won the toss and elected to defer. The Bolts offense was up first and wasted no time in getting in a groove. Justin Herbert found Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett to move the chains on third-down passes to get the Chargers into SF territory. Herbert then found DeAndre Carter all alone for a 32-yard score to give the Bolts an early 7-0 lead. It was the offense's second opening-drive touchdown of the season, and the first since Week 4 in Houston.

The Chargers defense then took the field against a 49ers offense that wanted to establish the run early. SF ran the ball on nine of its first 13 plays, but the Bolts stuffed a third-and-goal run from the 2-yard line. That led to a 20-yard field goal and a 7-3 Chargers lead. The Chargers offense then moved the ball past midfield but their drive stalled when Herbert and Joshua Palmer couldn't connect on third-and-3. SF took over at its own 17 after the punt from JK Scott. But SF's drive lasted just one play as Asante Samuel, Jr., recovered a fumble off wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk that was forced by Derwin James, Jr.. The Chargers faced third-and-7 at the SF 29-yard line at the end of the quarter.

Second Quarter

The Bolts couldn't convert that third-down try, but Cameron Dicker nailed a 47-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 10-3 lead. The 49ers then went three-and-out on offense as Samuel broke up a pass intended for Christian McCaffrey on third-and-5. But the Bolts couldn't take advantage as they also went three-and-out offensively. The 49ers also went three-and-out, and the Chargers were set up with great field position after a blocked punt from Nick Niemann. The Chargers moved into the red zone as Herbert hit Carter for 33 yards, but the drive ended only with a field goal. Dicker was good from 25 yards out to give the Bolts a 13-3 lead with 6:42 left in the second quarter. The 49ers then cut into the Bolts lead with a scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown sneak from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Up 13-10, the Chargers looked for points before the half. The Bolts faced third-and-6 from the SF 40-yard line, and Herbert scrambled up the middle. He was short by a yard on the play but was hit in the head, resulting in an ejection for 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Chase Daniel entered the game but couldn't move the sticks, as Dicker hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired. The Chargers led 16-10 at the half.

