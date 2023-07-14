Camp Preview: How Does the TE Group Look in Bolts New Offense?

Camp outlook

Gerald Everett joined the Chargers last offseason coming off the best year of his career — and promptly set career highs in catches and yards with the Bolts in 2022.

The versatile tight end's big year was even more impactful by the injury-plagued year that saw many offensive pieces miss time.

Everett played in 16 games and set career bests in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555) while tying his career high with four scores during the regular season. He capped off the season by hauling in six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Super Wild Card game.

"I think that with Gerald Everett, we know that what we're getting," Staley said about Everett following the draft. "That guy was a weapon for us. That was a tremendous signing for us last year.

"As you saw in the playoff game, that guy may have been one of the best players on the field. I thought that he had his best season as a pro for us last year," Staley added.

Behind Everett lies some intriguing names that have a chance to step up as well.

Donald Parham, Jr., returns to the Bolts after a frustrating season in 2022 where he played in just six games due to injuries. But the 6-foot-8 tight end made his presence felt during the offseason program and could be a big part of the tight group in both the passing and run game.

And Tre' McKitty, a 2021 third-round pick, looks for a bounce back season in 2023.

McKitty had an up and down second season in the NFL, but according to tight ends coach Kevin Koger, the tight end has attacked the offseason with the right mindset.

"He had a decent rookie year and the you have high expectations for Year 2 and it didn't materialize," Koger said about McKitty. "It's a humbling game but he's attacked this offseason the right way.

"His value lies in the run game because he's bigger and stronger and a guy that's able to move people at the point of attack. His biggest thing is doing those things on a consistent basis," Koger added. "He knows that and works at them on a consistent basis. It's a big year for him but he's ready for it. I have no doubt he'll rise to the occasion."

The tight end room is rounded out by Hunter Kampmoyer, Stone Smartt and undrafted free agent signing Michael Ezeike out of UCLA.

Kampmoyer enters his third season with the Bolts after spending last season on the practice squad, while Smartt saw action in seven games as a rookie.

Quick quote