Camp Preview: Who Wins the Chargers Kicking Competition?

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon. The Bolts will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

The Bolts are looking for a repeat appearance in the postseason as they enter Year 3 under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, and have a roster filled with talent and work ethic.

Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The specialists are our final group.

Who's on the roster?

Josh Harris (12th NFL season; 2nd with Chargers), JK Scott (5;2), Dustin Hopkins (10;3), Cameron Dicker (2;2) and Derius Davis (1;1).

Camp outlook

A year after some upheaval, there is plenty of continuity among the Chargers special teams units.

That consistency begins at the top, where Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken is back for his second season after leading a remarkable turnaround in this phase in 2022.

Assistant special teams coach Chris Gould has also returned and will once again serve as a valuable asset to Ficken in meeting rooms and in games.

But Ficken made it clear this offseason that there's a new standard in powder blue.

"The success that we had last year — you talk about field goals, punt returning, punting and these situations — all of that now is behind us," Ficken said. "What can we do moving forward?

"We have a higher standard now for us, and we have to go out there, work and compete again," Ficken added.

A handful of familiar faces should help accomplish that goal.

Long snapper Josh Harris was an unheralded free agent addition a year ago but brought experience, leadership and steady play at his spot.

Punter JK Scott also thrived in his first season with the Chargers as he put together perhaps the best season of his career.