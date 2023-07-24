Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Camp Preview: Who Wins the Chargers Kicking Competition?

Jul 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

ST

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon. The Bolts will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

The Bolts are looking for a repeat appearance in the postseason as they enter Year 3 under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, and have a roster filled with talent and work ethic.

Chargers.com will take a look at each position group leading up to training camp. The specialists are our final group.

Who's on the roster?

Josh Harris (12th NFL season; 2nd with Chargers), JK Scott (5;2), Dustin Hopkins (10;3), Cameron Dicker (2;2) and Derius Davis (1;1).

Camp outlook

A year after some upheaval, there is plenty of continuity among the Chargers special teams units.

That consistency begins at the top, where Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken is back for his second season after leading a remarkable turnaround in this phase in 2022.

Assistant special teams coach Chris Gould has also returned and will once again serve as a valuable asset to Ficken in meeting rooms and in games.

But Ficken made it clear this offseason that there's a new standard in powder blue.

"The success that we had last year — you talk about field goals, punt returning, punting and these situations — all of that now is behind us," Ficken said. "What can we do moving forward?

"We have a higher standard now for us, and we have to go out there, work and compete again," Ficken added.

A handful of familiar faces should help accomplish that goal.

Long snapper Josh Harris was an unheralded free agent addition a year ago but brought experience, leadership and steady play at his spot.

Punter JK Scott also thrived in his first season with the Chargers as he put together perhaps the best season of his career.

Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker will both head to camp, too. And although only one will win that respective job, both were with the team a year ago and know the ins and outs of how Ficken wants his group to operate.

ST2

The only expected new face right now is rookie Derius Davis, who is slated to get the first crack at both the punt and kickoff return roles.

Davis was the 2022 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and had six total touchdown returns in his college career.

Ficken said he's excited to see what the speedy rookie can do but noted he'll have to earn those roles with consistency and explosiveness.

"Nothing is going to be handed to him," Ficken said. "We have some guys that are capable that can go ahead and do it on the roster, as well. He's also competing with other guys throughout the league, but he's excited for that challenge."

Quick quote

"I'm really excited about the guys, not only about our current players on the roster, but really excited actually about the young talent that we're bringing in here. We're looking for some good competition." — Ficken on his group.

ST5

Player to watch: JK Scott

Scott's addition in the spring of 2022 didn't generate many headlines.

But his play last season was a boon to the Bolts as he combined accurate punts with incredible hangtime for become a field-position weapon to help the defense.

With Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard serving as the primary gunners, Scott's lofty punts helped the Bolts to limit opponents to average just 3.1 yards per punt return.

That number led the NFL in the 2022 season and was the lowest average allowed by a Chargers team in a season since 1971.

Ficken said bringing Scott back in free agency was a high priority for the team.

"We're very fortunate to be able to bring him back, have the organization support him," Scott said. "He believes in the organization, too.

"We feel he had a really good year, he complemented our unit and what we were trying to achieve as a unit," Ficken added. "You saw the success that we were able to have."

Scott averaged 43.6 yards per punt last season, a total that likely won't lead the league in any season. But he had 28 of his 73 punts (career-high 38.4 percent) downed inside the 20-yard line, which helped swing field position in the Chargers favor week after week.

If Scott can do it again, he'll continue to be a key figure of the entire roster.

ST3

Key question: Who wins the kicking battle?

Buckle up for what should be a heated competition that goes down to the wire.

Hopkins and Dicker are both capable and high-level kickers in the league. But the Bolts can only keep one on their roster.

The battle that will unfold over the next few weeks will be fascinating to watch.

Hopkins began the 2022 season as the Chargers kicker and made nine out of 10 field goals with a long of 43 yards in the first six weeks of the season.

He was also a perfect 12 of 12 on extra point tries but a hamstring injury forced him to miss the rest of the season after a heroic effort at home against the Broncos.

The Bolts then turned to Taylor Bertolet, but he also got injured, opening the door for Dicker to flourish over the final half of the season.

He made 19 of 20 field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards and was a perfect 22 of 22 on extra point tries as a member of the Bolts.

ST4

Dicker played in 10 games and hit a pair of game-winners, including one against the Falcons in his first game with the team.

"They had a great year, both of them," Ficken said. "Obviously, Dustin was doing a great job before he went ahead and had the misfortune of getting injured.

"That's how every roster is structured. You want to have that competition at every position," Ficken added. "That's what's exciting because [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley and [General Manager] Tom [Telesco], they've structured the roster exactly that way, and that's what brings out the best in these guys."

Ficken and the Chargers will let the battle play out, but don't be surprised if this ends up being a difficult decision for the Bolts.

Hopkins is the veteran who has plenty of experience, but Dicker is young and offers the potential of a long-term kicker.

No matter which one wins the job, the other could be traded to get some draft capital back to the Chargers.

Overall, the Bolts are in a win-win situation.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Eric Kendricks Ranked 93rd on Annual NFL Top 100 List

The veteran linebacker is in his first year with the Bolts after spending the past eight seasons in Minnesota

news

A Conversation With: Chargers Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier

The longtime quarterbacks coach is in his first season with the Chargers in that role

news

Trio of Chargers Make PFF's Top 50 Players List

Three members of the Bolts made PFF's Sam Monson's annual list of the Top 50 players in the NFL

news

Complex Crowns Chargers Social Media for 3rd Time

The Bolts took home the top spot for the second year in a row and for the third time in four years

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising