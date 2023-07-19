Camp Preview: How Eric Kendricks' Addition Will Impact the Bolts Defense

Camp outlook

The Bolts will have someone new manning the middle of the defense — and he's one of the most experienced linebackers in all of football.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks signed as a free agent with the Chargers in mid-March after eight seasons with the Vikings and will now play a key role in the Bolts defense.

The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler has made an immediate impact during his time on the team, being present for offseason workouts and fitting right in with his teammates and coaches.

"I think that you guys have probably seen it, talking to him and his teammates," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said about Kendricks following mandatory minicamp. "He's fitting right in. He's a competitor. He's such a complete player. He has so much experience.

"It's important that when you're bringing guys in from the outside, that they're going to add your football team. He's done that in a short amount of time. He has a great way about him. He's humble. He's learning, too, at times. But he has just so much experience to draw from."

But Kendricks has still leaned on others in the linebackers in the room like Kenneth Murray, Jr., who has had a big impact during his time with the team.

"I'm definitely more familiar with my alignments and things like that, but terminology and stuff like that, I'm still learning from some of the vets," Kendricks said. "K9 [Murray] has been helping me a lot.

"I think, the biggest thing is the locker room. I feel like I fit in with the locker room," Kendricks added. "It's a bunch of guys who care and are all about ball. I can't really ask for more besides to go out there on Sunday and play hard."

Murray, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, found his groove last season as he finished with a career-high in tackles for loss (seven) while notching his first career interception and forced fumble.

It will be a big year for Murray now alongside Kendricks, as the duo hopes to give the Bolts the strong presence in the middle of the defense.

With a lot of veteran experience in the linebacker room, 2023 third-round pick Daiyan Henley joins a strong group in his first season as a rookie.

Henley enters his rookie season looking to carve out a role within the defense by providing depth at the linebacker position and will also be a key figure on special teams. He received praise from both coaches and teammates in his first offseason in the NFL and made his fair share of plays during 7-on-7 drills.

Henley's athleticism and unique background playing other positions in college adds a layer to the position group.

There are also some familiar names at linebacker in Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga, both of whom have been a big part on special teams during their time on the Bolts.

Tyreek Maddox-Williams also returns to the Bolts in 2023 after spending last season on the practice squad. Undrafted free agents in Mikel Jones and Nathan East round out the linebacker room.

