Group Chat | Where Will the Chargers be After Week 18?

We're only 10 days away from the Chargers season opener against the Dolphins.

With that in mind, it's time to dive into some storylines surrounding the Bolts.

Here's what Jeff Miller (Los Angeles Times), Joe Reedy (The Associated Press), Daniel Popper (The Athletic) and Eric Smith (Chargers.com) had to say about the 2023 season:

What's the Chargers biggest strength ahead of Week 1? And an area for possible concern?

Miller: Their biggest strength is the guy with all the money, quarterback Justin Herbert. As long as Herbert is healthy, the Chargers will be a threat regardless of who they're playing. I fully expect him to perform at an MVP level if the Chargers are able to remain largely intact health-wise.

Biggest concern for me will remain the defense - overall - until that group proves otherwise. They simply need to be better stopping the run, limiting explosive plays and getting off the field. The Chargers still feel a little thin at safety and an injury to Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack could prove problematic. J.C. Jackson's health will be another season-long storyline. If he is unavailable or struggles again like he did early in 2022, the cornerback depth takes a major hit.

Reedy: The biggest strength of the team remains Justin Herbert and the passing game. People point to his numbers being down last season, but he directed the team to a 10-7 record despite multiple games without his top two receivers and he was dealing with a rib injury that should have kept him out for a couple games. He's more relaxed, confident and seems to have taken to Kellen Moore's offense and philosophy.

Possible concern to me is the defense, because however the defense goes will determine where this season goes for the Chargers. Since most of the key starters did not play during the preseason, we still don't know if this unit can contain big plays and limit opposing running games. In terms of limiting big plays, Week 1 will be a very good test with Miami's Tyreek Hill.

Popper: Justin Herbert is the Chargers' biggest strength. He will continue to be that as long as he is the team's starting quarterback. Herbert is the primary reason the Chargers will be contenders year after year. An area of concern is the run blocking at tight end. It was a weakness for the offense last year, and the Chargers did not add any talent to their tight end room in the offseason.