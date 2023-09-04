5 Questions Facing the Chargers Ahead of the 2023 Season

5. What's in store on special teams?

For the first time in a long time, Chargers fans could perhaps breathe a little easier when when the special teams units trotted onto the field in 2022.

Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken's goal to is make that mindset a yearly routine for the organization.

"Last year was last year, that one is done," Ficken said in training camp. "We have to go ahead and work back from Day 1, starting with our technique and fundamentals, just try and get it off the ground again and act as if no one knows anything.

"We know what the expectations are and we know what's in front of us," Ficken later added.

Ficken and special teams assistant coach Chris Gould worked wonders a year ago.

That group's continuity is highlighted by the fact that long snapper Josh Harris, punter JK Scott and kicker Cameron Dicker all return after jelling together over the second half of last season.

Harris provided stability and leadership in all phases while Scott could have been a Pro Bowler with the way he utilized his hangtime over 17 games.

Dicker, meanwhile, hit a pair of game-winners and then won the job in camp by outdueling Dustin Hopkins, who was traded to Cleveland.

Other key special teamers such as Taylor, Deane Leonard, Chris Rumph II, Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga are also back for Ficken's group.

Keep an eye on a pair of rookies on special teams this year, too.

Linebacker Daiyan Henley is expected to play on every special teams group and will be a vital part of the unit's success.