Chargers 2022 Season By the Numbers

The Chargers finished 2022 with a regular season record of 10-7, leading to their first playoff appearance since 2018 before falling in the Wild Card round.

It was a season of adversity for the Bolts, as the team suffered major injuries to key players and positions. The Chargers stood at 6-6 through a dozen games but rattled off a four-game winning streak that would propel them into the postseason.

Here's a look at some of the Chargers best stats — as a team and from individual players — from the 2022 season.

Team Stats

6 with 500 and 3

The Chargers made some history in 2022.

The Bolts had six players that had at least 500 receiving yards and three touchdown catches — the most players to do so on the same team in a single season in NFL history. Keenan Allen, DeAndre Carter, Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett, Joshua Palmer and Mike Williams all reached that mark, as each were big throughout the season as players went in and out of the lineup.

Williams led the way with 895 yards receiving, while Ekeler led the team in the receiving touchdown department with five.

15 of 55

Sitting at a record of 6-6, the Chargers season was at a crossroads. What would happen the next five games would be the catalyst to their first playoff berth since 2018 — and it started on defense.