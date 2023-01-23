Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers 2022 Season By the Numbers

Jan 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Season stats

The Chargers finished 2022 with a regular season record of 10-7, leading to their first playoff appearance since 2018 before falling in the Wild Card round.

It was a season of adversity for the Bolts, as the team suffered major injuries to key players and positions. The Chargers stood at 6-6 through a dozen games but rattled off a four-game winning streak that would propel them into the postseason.

Here's a look at some of the Chargers best stats — as a team and from individual players — from the 2022 season.

Team Stats

6 with 500 and 3

The Chargers made some history in 2022.

The Bolts had six players that had at least 500 receiving yards and three touchdown catches — the most players to do so on the same team in a single season in NFL history. Keenan Allen, DeAndre Carter, Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett, Joshua Palmer and Mike Williams all reached that mark, as each were big throughout the season as players went in and out of the lineup.

Williams led the way with 895 yards receiving, while Ekeler led the team in the receiving touchdown department with five.

15 of 55

Sitting at a record of 6-6, the Chargers season was at a crossroads. What would happen the next five games would be the catalyst to their first playoff berth since 2018 — and it started on defense.

During the Chargers four game winning streak, the defense stepped up in a major way, ranking near the top of almost every category, including third downs. From Weeks 14-18, the Bolts defense ranked first in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing just 15 conversions on 55 attempts. The team ranked third in total defense, fourth in passing defense and third in scoring defense in those final five games enroute to a postseason berth.

24

The Bolts had some ballhawks on defense, as they finished the regular season with 24 takeaways and a plus-5 turnover differential. The Chargers finished tied for the fifth-fewest giveaways in the league (19). The turnover differential put the team tied for seventh in the entire NFL and third in the AFC.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan finished with the team lead in interceptions, hauling in three of them, while outside linebacker Khalil Mack, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and safety Alohi Gilman all finished with two fumble recoveries.

3.1

The Chargers special team's unit remained consistent throughout the entire season. Specifically in punt coverage, 2022 was a historic year for the Bolts.

The punt coverage unit allowed 3.1 yards per opponent punt return this season, which was the fewest in the NFL. It's also one of the best in franchise history, as it's the best return average in Chargers history since 1971.

94.3

The injury bug struck the kickers in 2022 as well, as the Chargers deployed three different kickers throughout the season.

Still, the team finished with second-best combined field goal and extra point percentage in the entire NFL, converting 94.3 percent of all of their kicks. The kicking game was big for the Chargers all season, as they won three of their games with game-winning field goals.

Players

14,089

Quarterback Justin Herbert continued to etch himself in the record books in 2022.

In Week 14 against the Dolphins, Herbert passed former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the most passing yards through a quarterback's first three NFL seasons. Herbert now sits at 14,089 passing yards.

In addition to his passing yards record, he is the only player in NFL history to reach 13,000 passing yards over his first three years and has also completed 1,316 career passes, the most in NFL history through a player's first three seasons. His 102 total touchdowns are also a record for a player's first three seasons.

107

Running back Austin Ekeler put together another all-around season, finishing with a career-high 1,637 yards from scrimmage as he led the league in total touchdowns with 18. He also had a whopping 107 receptions which were tied for the fifth most in the entire NFL in 2022.

The 107 mark is also good for a tie for the second-most receptions for a running back in a single season. His 107 receptions put him at top of the franchise's record book, as he passed Allen for the Chargers single-reason record in receptions.

15

Despite starting in just 12 games, cornerback Michael Davis made his presence felt when his number was called. Stepping in relief of cornerback J.C. Jackson, Davis had a career-best 15 passes defended in 2022 — a mark that was sixth-best in the NFL. He had 12 of those 15 from Weeks 12-18.

Davis has made habit of defending passes, as he has the ninth-most in the entire league since 2018 with 58 and with his 15 this year, he has now had 10-plus in three consecutive seasons.

8.0

Khalil Mack's 2022 season saw him reach the 8.0 sack mark — something he's reached every year he's made the Pro Bowl. Mack played in all 17 games this season at a high-level coming back from a foot injury that ended his 2021 season.

Mack's 8.0 sacks led the Chargers in 2022 and he is now sixth in the NFL in sacks since 2014.

2 of 8

Two of the Bolts defensive leaders put together impressive seasons on their way to a playoff berth. Both safety Derwin James, Jr., and linebacker Drue Tranquill were two of only eight players in the NFL to record at least 100 tackles, 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception in 2022.

James put together another Pro Bowl season, finishing with 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and five tackles for loss enroute to a AP Second-Team All-Pro honor. Tranquill on the other hand, led the Chargers in tackles with 144 total tackles to go along with 5.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and an interception. The two were vital pieces of the Bolts defense in 2022.

97.8

Rookie kicker Cameron Dicker had a whirlwind of a season.

Kicking one game for the Eagles and 10 with the Chargers, Dicker made 45-of-46 total kicks for a percentage of 97.8. Dicker finished the 2022 regular season with the second-best kick percentage by a rookie kicker with at least 20 kicks since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

He also finished with the best single season field goal percentage (95 percent) in team history among players with at least 15 field goal attempts.

