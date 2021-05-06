Chargers' 2021 Offseason Workout Program Dates

On Thursday, the NFL announced 2021 offseason workout dates for all 32 teams and now we know specifics about the Bolts' schedule over the next six weeks and what to expect in each phase.
Phase One: Now-May 14
This voluntary phase's meetings are entirely virtual. The meetings run two hours per day at club's discretion. No on-field drills or work with coaches is permitted and facility and weight room capacity limits remain.
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
While NFL rookies are allowed to partake in a seven-week rookie football development program through their club, those activities cannot take place on a weekend.
However, the only exception is a three-day rookie minicamp post-draft. For the Bolts, theirs will take place during the third weekend in May.
Phase Two: May 17-21
This voluntary phase includes virtual meetings and some on-field work.
Per the NFL, "On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, 'perfect play' drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice)."
Phase Three:
May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10
For Phase Three, "Clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs.' No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted."
This phase remains voluntary for players.
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-16
"Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players." Additionally, this must be held during Phase Three.
