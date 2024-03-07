Inside Chargers Assistant GM Chad Alexander 1st Few Weeks With the Bolts

There's a handful of new faces to get to know in the Chargers front office.
With Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz leading the group, he also brought on others that will help him on a day-to-day basis.
One of them is Chargers Assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, who brings 25 years of NFL experience to the Bolts.
Alexander spent time with Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre on 'Chargers Weekly' at the Combine in Indianapolis last week, detailing his first few weeks on the job.
"It's been great," Alexander said. "We've been there a couple a weeks, we were able to kind of hit the ground running. Met a lot of great people around the organization and started a round of draft meetings.
"It was really productive and it's been awesome," Alexander added. "It's been a really good experience."
Alexander joined the Chargers after spending the last five years as the Jets' director of player personnel.
Prior to joining New York, Alexander spent 20 seasons with the Ravens in a variety of roles, where his time largely overlapped with Hortiz.
Working with Hortiz once again is exciting for Alexander as someone who knows the ways he operates.
"It's been a little bit of an adjustment just in terms of with new people and new organization and stuff like that, but Joe is an awesome personnel guy," Alexander said. "First of all, he's a great guy. He does a great job of connecting the building, he brings the energy every day, he's really smart, he's really passionate about what he does.
"It's really easy to pick up and to move under Joe," Alexander continued. "He does a great job of connecting the building and as a leader he does a great job."
Alexander later added: "He understands that the best decisions mostly come through discussion, being collaborative and everybody coming to a cumulative decision. It's not about who makes the decision, it's not about who's right, it's about right as an organization. That's the cool part about him."
His Ravens connections also take him to Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, who has been in Baltimore since 2008.
As a pro scout and assistant director of pro personnel, Alexander worked closely with John and says he only met Jim in passing.
Now getting to know Jim a little bit more, he has drawn parallels between the two brothers and explained how it could help him in this new journey as he begins the process of building the team in Harbaugh's vision.
"I think it's great. I met Jim in passing and stuff like that but didn't really know him. Obviously, worked with John for years," Alexander said. "They're very similar, they're all about ball, which you can't ask for anything more as a personnel guy."
Alexander later added: "So far it's been awesome working with him and being around him and starting to understand the things he appreciates and he likes. It's really about toughness, it's about the culture, it's about running the ball, building a strong offensive line and both of those brothers definitely share that philosophy."
Take a look back at the best photos of Justin Herbert's 2023 campaign
The Bolts front office and Harbaugh have been moving along since arriving to put together the Chargers 2024 roster.
Alexander said there are plenty of building blocks currently on the team.
"First glance, you take a look at the quarterback," Alexander said. "He's a great player and a great competitor. I'm lucky to land at a place that's got a great player at the position like that. A young guy, who's a big guy — 6-foot-6 — he's got a rocket arm and he's really, really smart as well.
"It all starts with that, and there's some other great pieces on that roster as well," Alexander added. "It's a good situation definitely."
Free agency starting on March 13 will certainly be the beginning towards working towards building out how the future of the team.
But Alexander, like Hortiz, believes in the draft as the main thing in what's a year-round process of team-building.
"We've always believed that the draft is like the bloodline of your organization and the most cost-effective form to build your team," Alexander said. "It probably starts with the draft I would say. But there's a lot of moving parts.
"There's free agency, undrafted free agency, there's trade possibilities, there's getting guys that are cap cuts and stuff like that," Alexander continued. "You have kind of cast a wide net, but it's pretty much all encompassing.
"All the parts are moving at one time, but just trying to build the roster to the best of your ability and bring the right people in," Alexander added. "The right players definitely, but you want to make sure you bring the right people in, in terms of the players."
The full interview with Alexander can be found here.