Inside Chargers Assistant GM Chad Alexander 1st Few Weeks With the Bolts

Working with Hortiz once again is exciting for Alexander as someone who knows the ways he operates.

"It's been a little bit of an adjustment just in terms of with new people and new organization and stuff like that, but Joe is an awesome personnel guy," Alexander said. "First of all, he's a great guy. He does a great job of connecting the building, he brings the energy every day, he's really smart, he's really passionate about what he does.

"It's really easy to pick up and to move under Joe," Alexander continued. "He does a great job of connecting the building and as a leader he does a great job."

Alexander later added: "He understands that the best decisions mostly come through discussion, being collaborative and everybody coming to a cumulative decision. It's not about who makes the decision, it's not about who's right, it's about right as an organization. That's the cool part about him."

His Ravens connections also take him to Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, who has been in Baltimore since 2008.

As a pro scout and assistant director of pro personnel, Alexander worked closely with John and says he only met Jim in passing.

Now getting to know Jim a little bit more, he has drawn parallels between the two brothers and explained how it could help him in this new journey as he begins the process of building the team in Harbaugh's vision.

"I think it's great. I met Jim in passing and stuff like that but didn't really know him. Obviously, worked with John for years," Alexander said. "They're very similar, they're all about ball, which you can't ask for anything more as a personnel guy."