Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Karleen Córdova

Introducing Karleen Córdova, our director of Chargers LUX!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I am the director of our LUX program. I manage our suite client relationships and service, as well as the LUX benefits program that comes with suite ownership for our members. I also plan and execute our premium events with our wonderful LUX team.

How did you get started?

I was an intern my senior year when I was in college for the AAA baseball team in Tucson Arizona. The following year I was the only one hired on full time to the team when I graduated.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Hearing from clients that our attentive service and personal experiences are the reason they love the Chargers and they appreciate the unforgettable memories we help them make.

Any advice for those trying to get a job in sports?