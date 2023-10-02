Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Abraham Garcia

Introducing Abraham Garcia, our Project Management Director!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I manage and oversee the design and construction activities related to the new training facility project in El Segundo.

How did you get started?

After graduating with a civil engineering degree from Cal Poly Pomona, I was hired by a project management firm that was working on the Los Angeles Community College District construction bond program. I've been in project management ever since.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Seeing the project come together in real time after months and months of planning and design.

Any advice for those trying to get a job in sports?