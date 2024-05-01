Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Jaemin Cho

Introducing Jaemin Cho, our Senior Vertical Video Coordinator for Organic Social Media!

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

No, I had never thought about working in sports until my internship with the Dallas Mavericks. My degree was focused on political communication, so I always thought I wanted to go work on the Hill and law school afterwards.

How'd you get your start?

I got my first start in June 2021 with the Dallas Mavericks as a social media intern. I learned everything about sports social media there.

Before the Mavs, I had run socials for my school's residence life and personally enjoyed doing social media. In my free time, I enjoyed creating fun video recaps and sharing them with my family and friends. I just never knew my love for creating could turn into a career!

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

Instant reactions from our fans! I love that as soon as we post our content to our channels, we are able to enjoy the response. It's an amazing feeling to share with content we believe allows them to connect to our brand, our team, and our players!

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?

Just apply! You'll never know what you'll like vs the things you don't like until you try it. You're more often going to regret things that you didn't do over the things you did do.

I never imagined myself working in sports until I decided to give it a chance. But here I am, in Los Angeles, working for a football team that didn't even know existed three years ago!

How has your heritage shaped the person you are today?

Being a Korean born immigrant has been the base to my identity, values, and how I navigate my life. A key value that has always been rooted in my family is 근면 (Geunmyeon). A Korean term that translates to "diligence" or "hard working." In Korean culture, 근면 is a highly valued virtue and has been instilled in my life from a young age. I try to approach every step of my life with this mindset with the hope that my work will positively impact the world around me.

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, what are some aspects of your culture that you enjoy sharing with others?