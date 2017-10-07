Bolts Sign RB Andre Williams; Waive S Dexter McCoil

With Branden Oliver ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Chargers signed running back Andre Williams on Saturday to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room, the team waived safety Dexter McCoil.

Williams will face off against his former team as the 6-0, 220-pound running back was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2014. He led the Giants as a rookie with 217 carries for 721 yards and seven TDs, becoming the first rookie since 1999 to lead New York in rushing yards. He followed that up by carrying the rock 88 times for 257 yards and one score in 2015.

The Bolts claimed Williams off waivers in 2016, and he spent most of the season on the practice squad. He played in one game, carrying the ball 18 times for 87 yards in the season finale as he averaged 4.8 yards per carry.