Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XIV

Jan 14, 2021 at 03:00 PM
NEED TO KNOW

  • Last weekend, we aired our 30-second commercial that ran during the Wild Card Weekend Playoff games, check it out below!

PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE YEAR VOTE

Following his record-breaking rookie season, Justin Herbert has been named a finalist for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year! Fans can vote online at here or directly on Twitter through January 25. To cast a vote on Twitter, fans can tweet Justin Herbert + #PepsiROY.

CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: EXIT INTERVIEWS VIDEO SERIES

In our new video series Exit Interviews, Hayley Elwood sits down with several Bolts to discuss the season and what they're looking forward to as we shift our focus to 2021.

This video series is displayed across several of our content channels, check out the first episode with Derwin James!

CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: CHARGERS AND PACIFIC PREMIER BANK COMPLETE FIRST 'AT-HOME' BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW EVENT

Chargers, Pacific Premier Bank Complete First ‘At-Home’ Bolts Community Crew Event

As a way to launch the Bolts Community Crew, Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank employees volunteered—working remotely from home—to pack 5,000 hygiene kits supplied by Clean the World. The kits will then be distributed at Midnight Mission's skid-row facility to help reduce the risk of spreading infection for Angelenos who are experiencing homelessness.

Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank employees volunteered during the Bolts Community Crew's first 'at-home' event to pack pack 5,000 hygiene kits supplied by Clean the World.

The kits will be distributed at the Midnight Mission's skid-row facility to help reduce the risk of spreading infection for Angelinos who are experiencing homelessness.

Related Content

news

How Chris Harris Jr. Fit in "Perfectly" with Bolts 

The cornerback opened up about his first season in L.A., making it back to the field after injury, what he wants to achieve in 2021, and more.
news

How Experts Rank the Chargers' Head Coaching Vacancy

Los Angeles is considered a top destination for candidates.
news

How Hungry is Derwin James for 2021?

The safety opened up about his rehab process, Justin Herbert, what excites him for next season, and more.
news

Darren Sproles Elected to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Sproles is one of 11 players named to the CFHOF this year which also includes former college OT Aaron Taylor, who played two seasons with the Chargers.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Advertising