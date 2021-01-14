Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XIV

NEED TO KNOW
- Last weekend, we aired our 30-second commercial that ran during the Wild Card Weekend Playoff games, check it out below!
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE YEAR VOTE
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: EXIT INTERVIEWS VIDEO SERIES
In our new video series Exit Interviews, Hayley Elwood sits down with several Bolts to discuss the season and what they're looking forward to as we shift our focus to 2021.
This video series is displayed across several of our content channels, check out the first episode with Derwin James!
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: CHARGERS AND PACIFIC PREMIER BANK COMPLETE FIRST 'AT-HOME' BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW EVENT
As a way to launch the Bolts Community Crew, Chargers and Pacific Premier Bank employees volunteered—working remotely from home—to pack 5,000 hygiene kits supplied by Clean the World. The kits will then be distributed at Midnight Mission's skid-row facility to help reduce the risk of spreading infection for Angelenos who are experiencing homelessness.
The kits will be distributed at the Midnight Mission's skid-row facility to help reduce the risk of spreading infection for Angelinos who are experiencing homelessness.
