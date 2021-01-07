Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XIII

On Monday morning, the Chargers parted ways with head coach Anthony Lynn. Chargers Owner Dean Spanos issued the following statement on the decision.

"This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach.

I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization. As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.