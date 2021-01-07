Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XIII

THANK YOU, COACH LYNN
STATEMENT FROM OWNER DEAN SPANOS
On Monday morning, the Chargers parted ways with head coach Anthony Lynn. Chargers Owner Dean Spanos issued the following statement on the decision.
"This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach.
I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization. As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.
Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program. We have been innovative in many facets of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately."
STATEMENT FROM ANTHONY LYNN
"Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me. At every stage of life, I've had a coach that influenced me – including my time as an NFL player. That's why I wanted to be a coach. For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can't thank them enough.
It's been an absolute privilege to represent the Los Angeles Chargers on and off the field, and I'm grateful to our staff, coaches, players and everyone in the community who has been so supportive throughout my time with the organization."
SPREAD THE NEWS
Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!