Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XI

NEED TO KNOW
- Thursday night's win over the Raiders eclipsed 13.6 million viewers across all linear and digital platforms, making it the most-watched telecast of the day on any network*
- The game drew a +5% increase in viewership over last year's comparable Week 15 Thursday night game
- In partnership with a Southern California non-profit, Priceless Pet Rescue, the Bolts and Lazy Dog Restaurants are teaming up to cover the adoption fees of the first ten animals that get adopted in our Virtual Holiday Pet Adoption! Meet Our Friends
*according to Nielsen Media Research and Adobe Analytics
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: RUSH HOUR POWERED BY SOCAL BMW
We partnered with our friends at Southern California BMW to create the Rush Hour video series.
Rush Hour is a quick-hitting, daily video series catered to our social channels to keep fans in the loop with the day-to-day happenings of the Bolts.
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: POSTGAME VICTORY MEMES
Following a huge win over the divisional rival Raiders, our social media team unleashed a flurry of victory memes to celebrate the occasion.
- Stephen A Meme (+557,00 Twitter impressions)
- I Was In Meme (+551,00 Twitter impressions)
- Rick and Morty Meme (+438,000 Twitter impressions)
- Bugs Bunny Meme (+286,000 Twitter impressions)
- WWE Meme (+121,000 Twitter impressions)
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: HENRY & BADGLEY SURPRISE STUDENTS IN ZOOM CLASSROOM
Tight end Hunter Henry and kicker Michael Badgley surprise 2nd grade class at Morongo Unified School District.
SPREAD THE NEWS
