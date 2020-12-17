Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Business Highlights: Volume X

Dec 16, 2020 at 04:54 PM
201213_TopShots_093
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

HOMETOWN HERO

Together, with our partners at Grant Thornton, we celebrate our neighbors and fans who personify our goal to positively impact our community and be an inspiration to others. Each hero will be gifted a Chargers Jersey and a $1,000 will be donated to a charity of their choice. Nominate Your Hero!

Meet this week's hero, Phillip Ingram!

PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: JOLENE'S WINGS: GAME SPONSOR

All season, Jolene's Wings has been serving up free wings with their "Sacks for Wings" trigger promotion.

This past week, Jolene's served as the presenting game sponsor of our victory over the Atlanta Falcons!

Jolene's logo was featured on digital assets all around SoFi Stadium throughout the contest. They were also featured on our social media feeds and website throughout the week!

CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: BOSA AND ADDERLEY VIRTUALLY VISIT CHLA

Photos: Bosa and Adderley Virtually Visit CHLA

Los Angeles Chargers Joey Bosa and Nasir Adderley connected with kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles thanks to a specialized robot.

IMG_2430
1 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2453
2 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2477
3 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2479
4 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2493
5 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2504
6 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2522
7 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2528
8 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2544
9 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
IMG_2550
10 / 10
(Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Joey Bosa and Nasir Adderley connected with kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles thanks to Fred the robot.

 It was a great way for our players to get involved with the local community while adhering to pandemic guidelines. Plus, who doesn't love Robot Joey!?

CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: ROCHELL NOMINATED FOR WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

201211_Prac_002
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)

Isaac Rochell is the Los Angeles Chargers' nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 

Presented by Nationwide, the award recognizes a player's excellence both on and off the field. Read More

SPREAD THE NEWS

Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!

Related Content

news

Chargers-Raiders Week 15 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into Week 15 of the 2020 season.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers will take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:20 pm PT.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Set to Play First Game in Las Vegas on 'Thursday Night Football'

Los Angeles' last Thursday night win came on the road against a divisional opponent in Week 15.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Grow Social Justice Footprint Through Expanded Partnership with Liberty Hill Foundation

Chargers expanded partnership with Liberty Hill includes initial $100,000 donation to the Foundation in effort to promote equal economic, political and social rights/opportunities in the community.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising