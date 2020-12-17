Bolts Business Highlights: Volume X

HOMETOWN HERO
Meet this week's hero, Phillip Ingram!
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: JOLENE'S WINGS: GAME SPONSOR
All season, Jolene's Wings has been serving up free wings with their "Sacks for Wings" trigger promotion.
This past week, Jolene's served as the presenting game sponsor of our victory over the Atlanta Falcons!
Jolene's logo was featured on digital assets all around SoFi Stadium throughout the contest. They were also featured on our social media feeds and website throughout the week!
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: BOSA AND ADDERLEY VIRTUALLY VISIT CHLA
Los Angeles Chargers Joey Bosa and Nasir Adderley connected with kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles thanks to a specialized robot.
It was a great way for our players to get involved with the local community while adhering to pandemic guidelines. Plus, who doesn't love Robot Joey!?
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: ROCHELL NOMINATED FOR WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Isaac Rochell is the Los Angeles Chargers' nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Presented by Nationwide, the award recognizes a player's excellence both on and off the field. Read More
SPREAD THE NEWS
