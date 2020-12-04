Bolts Business Highlights: Volume VIII

NEED TO KNOW
- The Chargers see great success with the Mystery Box Retro Sale! By packaging a mix of authentic jerseys. practice jerseys and gear straight from the locker room, $50,000 was raised for the Chargers Impact Fund. The final sale sold out in 28 minutes!
- During this week's game, the Chargers will celebrate the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. Chargers players will have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. Check out some of the cleats!
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: MIC'D UP POWERED BY BOSE
- We partnered with Bose for this week's Mic'd Up video featuring Joey Bosa. Joey had a monster performance, three sacks, a fumble recovery and plenty of QB hits, making for some very entertaining content.
- On Twitter, the video has over 2 million impressions and counting!
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: KING OF THE COURT POWERED BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MCDONALDS
- We've partnered with Southern California McDonalds to bring you our King of the Court video series.
- King of the Court is our latest e-sports venture, where players square off in NBA 2k21 tournament. Check out the latest episode below featuring Derwin James and Chris Harris Jr!
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: MY CAUSE MY CLEATS
- Meet Blake Barash, a cleat designer for NFL players, who is helping us make custom cleats for our players as they celebrate the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative.
- Our players will be rocking their custom cleats during Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
