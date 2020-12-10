Bolts Business Highlights: Volume IX

HOMETOWN HERO
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: ROLL CALL POWERED BY BUD LIGHT
We partnered with our friends at Bud Light to bring Bolts' fans a blast from the past in our latest Roll Call episode.
Former Chargers offensive linemen Marcus McNeill, Kris Dielman, Nick Hardwick, and Jeromey Clary reunite to talk about the years they had playing together, special moments like LaDainian Tomlinson's record-breaking game, and more.
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: HOW TO WATCH ARTICLE SERIES
Each week, we publish a How to Watch article to our site, giving fans a one-stop-shop for all their tune in needs!
Last week's article garnered over 1.8k page views and counting. Read this Week's Article
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: JOEY BOSA NOMINATED FOR 2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. This is Bosa's first nomination. Read More
SPREAD THE NEWS
