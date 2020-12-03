Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL announced Thursday that Joey Bosa is one of 32 nominees for the seventh-annual 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. This is Bosa's first nomination with the Bolts.

Now in his fifth season, the defensive end has talked repeatedly this year about his leadership style and desire to set an example for the younger players on the team.

But his sportsmanship goes beyond the Chargers locker room. Postgame, Bosa can be found working with players from other teams, helping them with moves or answering questions they may have.

"It's great," Bosa said. "A lot of times, I'll get younger players after the games coming over to me. I talked to Isaac (Rochell) and guys like Jerry (Tillery) all the time that it's still very surreal to me that people look up to me for advice … It means a lot to me any time an o-lineman even, or a young guy on another team wants to come up to me after a game and ask questions. That's just what I try to do. I try to make it more personal and work one-on-one with guys to help them as much as I can."

Created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.