Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XVI

SOFI STADIUM TEAMS WITH AWARD-WINNING CHEFS JON SHOOK AND VINNY DOTOLO
- Focused on representing the city's prolific food culture, SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, partnered with James Beard award-winning chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo to reimagine the stadium culinary experience. Read More
UPDATED DATES FOR THE 2021 NFL OFFSEASON PROGRAM
- The NFL announced what to expect for this year's nine-week offseason program. Here's a look at some of the important dates and what each phase entails. Read More
CHARGERS WEEKLY: THE FIRST 12 PICKS
- CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson joins Chris Hayre to discuss what could happen before the Chargers select at No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
COACH STALEY KICKS OFF BOLT ACADEMY WITH A SURPRISE FOR STUDENTS
- The Chargers Impact Fund and Brotherhood Crusade opened Bolt Academy, an innovative career training and leadership program that gives students the opportunity to work at SoFi Stadium on game days.
- To kick things off, Coach Staley announced that everyone would be receiving Microsoft Surface laptops courtesy of SoFi.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!