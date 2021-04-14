Updated Dates for the 2021 NFL Offseason Program

With April in full-swing and the 2021 NFL Draft just weeks away, the NFL announced what to expect for this year's nine-week offseason program.
Here's a look at some of the important dates and what each phase entails.
FIRST PHASE: April 19 - May 14
- Four weeks in length
- Virtual meetings, two hours per day at club's discretion
- No on-field drills or work with coaches
- Facility and weight room capacity limits remain
- Clubs will make every effort to have the vaccine available for players, staff and families during the first phase of the program.
SECOND PHASE: May 17 - May 21
- One week in length
- Virtual meetings
- On-field drills with coaches per CBA rules - no contact/teaching pace
THIRD PHASE: May 24 - June 18
- Four weeks in length
- Traditional organized team activities (OTAs) for 10 days - full speed/no contact
- In-person or virtual meetings
- Includes mandatory minicamp
NOTES
- The entire program is voluntary except for one mandatory minicamp
- There is no change in the rookie football development program or post-draft rookie minicamp
