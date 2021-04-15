Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XV

BOLT FAM MEMBERS GEAR UP FOR VIP CHARGERS DAY
- Bolt Fam Members are getting their first opportunity to see their seats in person at SoFi Stadium during our VIP Chargers Day on Saturday, April 24th!
- In addition to seeing the world's greatest stadium, the event features special guest appearances from Justin Herbert, Head Coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco and more!
MOCK DRAFT WITH MATT MILLER: FIRST ROUND
- Matt Miller joins Hayley Elwood to mock who he has going to the Chargers at No. 13 overall, as well as scenarios for picks 1-12.
BEST OF DEAR JACKBOYZ SEASON 2 POWERED BY PEPSI
- The JackBoyz answered your questions all season long! Now check out the best moments from their answers, including their opinion on Justin Herbert's famous haircut, their favorite In-N-Out order and more!
CHARGERS WRAP UP WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH WITH GIRL SCOUTS EVENT
- As a culmination to Women's History Month, the Chargers teamed up with Girl Scouts of Orange County to host an exclusive virtual event allowing prominent female front office staff to share their backgrounds, path, and advice with local Girl Scouts. Read More
