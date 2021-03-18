Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XI

FREE AGENCY MEMES
- What better way to start the new league year and free agency period than with a flurry of memes! Take a look below at some of our best performing memes this week.
- Free Agency Tampering (+2,972,500 Twitter Impressions)
- Linsley and Feiler Signing (+836,400 Twitter Impressions)
- Spongebob Down the Street (+237,000 Twitter Impressions)
- Free Agency Content Dog (+235,000 Twitter Impressions)
CHARGERS TRANSACTIONS POWERED BY HOAG
- With the beginning of the new league year comes plenty of transactions! We partnered with our friends at Hoag to present our transaction releases across our digital platforms.
- Linsley and Feiler
- Davis Resigning
BRANDON STALEY KICKS OFF BOLT ACADEMY WITH A SPECIAL SURPRISE
- Last week, the Chargers Impact Fund and Brotherhood Crusade opened Bolt Academy, an innovative career training and leadership program that gives students the opportunity to work at SoFi Stadium on game days.
