Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume IX

WOMEN IN CHARGE(RS) EVENT POWERED BY THE CHARGERS BUSINESS ALLIANCE
- Next Monday at 12:30pm PST, Hayley Elwood will lead Chargers leadership through a panel discussion about their roles, influences and challenges they have faced throughout their career. Register Now
JUSTIN HERBERT SURPRISES THE BOLT FAM!
- In appreciation for their support during the 2020 season, Justin Herbert crashed virtual interviews with fans to thank them for their support.
TAKEOUT TUESDAYS POWERED BY BUD LIGHT
- Each week during February, the Los Angeles Chargers will highlight the Black history and culture of four unique Los Angeles neighborhoods through the lens of the restaurants, highlighting how food can bring people and communities together.
- We finished our Takeout Tuesdays series with Darrow's New Orleans Grill in Carson. Read More
BOLTS CONTINUE READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY TRADITION
- In recognition of Read Across America day and Dr. Seuss' birthday, several Chargers players held virtual readings of "Oh The Places You'll Go" with students from Los Angeles as well as their own hometowns across America.
- This event also marked the culmination of the Chargers Impact Fund's First Downs for First Books program which raised $100 in books for every first down last season.
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!