Bolt Academy Celebrates Graduation Event at SoFi Stadium

Students at the event got to take a tour of SoFi Stadium and where they will work during the Bolts home games. And after walking around and going through many different areas of the stadium, the afternoon culminated in the Owner's Suite, where they enjoyed light refreshments to close it out.

They also got a chance to hear from many speakers including former Chargers defensive end and Chargers Impact Fund Board Member Larry English, who mentioned how these events resonate with him.

"I just see a little bit of myself in each one of these kids," English said. "I remember when I was in their shoes so any time I have an opportunity to be involved in programs such as this, that I feel had been in a program like this at that age would have been impactful for me, I always jump at the opportunity."

"I think there's been a lot of development in each one of the students in and throughout this program," English later added. "There's so many that have come up to me already this evening and we've conducted incredible conversations."

During the tour of the stadium, the students also got a chance to walk around the Chargers locker room, something the students marveled at.

With the names of different Chargers players on the top of each locker room, George Weaver of Brotherhood Crusade explained how a moment like that meant a lot for the students who got to experience something they had only dreamed of.

"One of the things I love about the culmination event is there is a thing called reality, and a thing called dreams. There's a thing called, 'I've seen it and I know what it is,' and there's a thing called, 'I know what it because I've been there'," Weaver said. "And for so many of us, we've seen what goes on the football field and we see what goes on television and all these other things, but the impact of actually walking into an NFL locker room."

"The reality of the vision is so much greater and what you saw today as the students uncontrollably not stop from laughing, from smiling, from even becoming emotional was the manifestation of reality versus the dream of, 'Oh, that would be nice', because the reality is so much nicer," Weaver later added.

The Bolt Academy Graduation Event marked another step in the impactful program, as the students now get to begin a new journey — and experience what it's like working on NFL gamedays.

"What I've seen is just joy, excitement, surprise," Hightower said. "You're talking about the completion of a six-month journey. Just being able to have self-confidence in yourself, being able to reflect on where they started and where they are at this moment.