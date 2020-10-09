Austin Ekeler Placed on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Tyron Johnson to the active roster. The team also signed running back Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.
Johnson made his NFL debut last week for the Bolts and hauled in a 53-yard touchdown on the first catch of his career. He finished spent the 2019 season on practice squads for Buffalo, Houston and Carolina before finishing the year on the Chargers' practice squad. Johnson caught 71 passes for 1,138 yards (16.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in two years (2017-18) at Oklahoma State after transferring from Louisiana State
Originally a fourth-round selection in 2018 by Miami, Ballage played in 27 career games with six starts for the Dolphins and Jets. He has 339 career rushing yards and four touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 186 yards.