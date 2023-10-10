Austin Ekeler Expects to Return in Week 6 Against Cowboys

The return to practice of key players following the bye week is a big step in the right direction — especially for a defense that looks to get back to reset and play the way they want to.

"I think the bye week came at the perfect time for all of us, the whole defense, the whole [team]," cornerback Michael Davis said.

"We have to play fundamental football," Davis later added. "I think we lacked that in the first four games. Now it's time for us to reset, reboot and come back and play all the fundamentals."

The Bolts defense now prepares to roll forward with the trio of Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr. and Ja'Sir Taylor after trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Patriots last week.

The move brings more clarity to the secondary and who has what role, but Davis noted the same focus is still required week in and week out.

"Now everything falls on me," Davis said. "I feel like me and J.C. were kind of competing for the spot. Competing to see who was starting every week. It was kind of the unknown every week.

"I guess you can say that in a way but it's still the same output every week," Davis later added when asked about the roles being 'more set-in stone'. "Got to go out there and perform. I've got to play better. Obviously, it's defined but I still have to play better."

It was a good day for the team and all back to business for the Bolts on Tuesday in Costa Mesa, as the team now looks forward to this second stretch of the season after the bye.

"[Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon Staley] always talks about having a vibe every day in practice and how it's contagious and things like that," said safety Dean Marlowe. "Our mindset is just keep focusing day-to-day and obviously the goal is to win every game we play and that can be done. That's our mindset."