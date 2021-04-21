Jersey Numbers & More Approved 2021 NFL Rule Changes & Bylaws

1) By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 16: Overtime in the preseason has been eliminated.

2) By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 3: A maximum of nine players will be established in the "setup zone" for receiving teams on an onside kick. The setup zone is defined as the area between 10 and 25 yards from the spot of the kickoff. This will be tried during the 2021 season.

4) By Competition Committee, Coaches Subcommittee, and Baltimore; to amend Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, and Rule 19, Section 2: Permits the Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.

5) By Chicago; to amend Rule 11, Section 3, Article 3: Ensures the enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive Try attempts.

6) By Los Angeles Rams; to amend Rule 8, Section 1, Article 2: A loss of down will be added for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.