Addae, Square Sign 1-Day Contracts to Retire as Chargers

Square came into the NFL after a very successful college career that saw him win three BCS National Championships as a defensive lineman at Alabama. He joined the Chargers in 2014 after spending time with both the Eagles and Chiefs coming out as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He would go on to find a home with the Chargers, playing in 81 games (24 starts) and accumulating 116 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in his career with the team.

And among all those games he played with the Bolts, one game in particular stands out for him as his favorite memory in his time with the team. It was Week 15 of the 2018 season — the game where the team went into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football and won the game after a big night from wide receiver Mike Williams.

"That one is a big one because we were playing some big time ball at the time," Square said about the game. "I would say when Mike goes down to Kansas City and just kills them all over the place and we beat Pat [Mahomes], Kansas City in Kansas City. That was awesome.

"We struggled to beat them all the time, always playing a good game, they always come out on top and that day they don't," Square continued. "Everybody was just on their feet, packed out. I think it was a primetime game, too, and it was electric.

"Just to beat those guys on that day, we were a real confident team that time," Square added. "We felt like we deserved to be there, we felt like we deserved to win and just to be with the Chargers at the time, I'll never forget how high we were then."

Saturday was a special day for the pair of the teammates, as they were able to reflect on both their NFL careers and time with the Chargers.

From communicating with each other on the Bolts defense to sitting together on the plane rides home, both Addae and Square's football career were connected one more time Saturday in retirement.