Adarius Pickett Signs with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers signed safety Adarius Pickett, the organization announced on Thursday. Pickett, a local product from UCLA, participated in rookie mini camp this past weekend.
Pickett, a four-year standout in the secondary for the Bruins, registered 274 total tackles, seven interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 50 career games.
The Richmond, Calif., native capped off his Bruins career in 2018 by recording a team-high 123 tackles, including 77 solo stops, in 12 starts at safety. Pickett garnered second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2018 on the strength of his 6.4 solo tackles-per-game, ranking fifth in the country.