Chargers Activate DE Joe Gaziano and RB Troymaine Pope

Oct 12, 2020 at 01:08 PM

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive end Joe Gaziano and running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad.

With 30 sacks at Northwestern, Gaziano finished his collegiate career No. 1 in school history. He added 153 tackles (100 solo) and 48.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games for the Wildcats. Gaziano ended up earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior and third-team recognition as a junior.

This is a 2020 photo of Gaziano Joe of the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Chargers active roster as of Saturday, August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Joe Gaziano

#92 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

Pope has appeared in 18 career games, including 14 last season with the Chargers. He hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass last season at Miami for his first career score, helping the team to a 30-10 victory. Over his career, Pope posted 64 rushing yards and returned 14 kickoffs for 288 yards.

200922_Headshot_Troymaine_Pope

Troymaine Pope

#35 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Jacksonville State

