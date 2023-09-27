A Conversation With: Chargers Cornerback Michael Davis

I've read that your mother had a big impact on you instilling the Mexican culture and background. How important was that for you growing up in shaping you to who you are today? What did you take from it the most that you carry today?

"It's important for me what my mom did from an early age because I guess as a parent, you have to be able to teach your kids what you are, like what your heritage is. I think the way it shaped me was just always being the underdog. Like I said, playing from behind, the underdog and trying to shine. Try to prove them wrong."

Looking back at trips you would take to Mexico when you were younger, what were some of the biggest things you took from them? Do you have any core memories from those trips?

"I think my core memory would have to be my grandma's house in Atizapán, Mexico City. Just everything. Just being at home. I'm from California and this is my home, but Mexico is my home. It's where my roots are at. I always feel more at home in Mexico than I did [over here]."

What was your favorite aspect of them? It could be anything like spending time with family or even just being around something different than here in the US, maybe the food.

"Food, sure, but I think my favorite part about being in Mexico is going down to the little playground areas with my cousins or playing soccer with other kids, neighborhood kids."

Do you still go back from time to time in the offseason?