A Conversation With: Chargers Cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor

Switching to the defensive back group, we've seen them fly around and make plays through camp so far. What's been the mindset in the group been?

"Our mindset as a group is just to be the best group out here. We know the defense is going to feed off our energy. We're out here making plays, making big picks, celebrating. It's infectious and as a defense we need that energy. I think we're doing a great job in the DB group doing that so far."

Is there anyone in the room you try to pick their brain, or is it just as a whole group?

"No one in particular, I get bits and pieces from everyone, Asante [Samuel, Jr.], Derwin [James, Jr.], Alohi [Gilman], JT Woods. There's so many unique guys that specialize in different things that I can pick from their game and people who have been in the league two years, four years, five years. There's a lot of things I can learn from everybody."

We've seen you get work throughout your time here inside and outside, what's that been like getting to show your versatility and what have you learned from getting more experience?

"I've learned that if you broaden your vision, key in on splits, who's in the slot, who's outside, where they're aligned, motion, all that pre-snap stuff, it can make you much better when the ball is snapped. You can anticipate things coming and be on top of things."

You made your role as a rookie on special teams. How do you approach that area of the game and how much have you enjoyed that aspect?