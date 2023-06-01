5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Darrius Shepherd

The Chargers on Thursday announced the signing of wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
Here are five things to know about the Bolts wide receiver:
1. Career stats
Shepherd joins the Bolts having seen some NFL action.
The wide receiver entered the league as an undrafted free agent and has appeared in 14 games. He hauled in six passes for 47 yards (7.8 avg) during the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Shepherd also returned kicks during his time with the Packers and has 20 career kickoff returns.
2. A handful of NFL stops
Aside from Green Bay, Shepherd has spent time on a few teams' practice squads.
He has spent time on the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and most recently, the Denver Broncos in 2022.
3. A Bison connection
There will be a North Dakota State connection in the building with the addition of Shepherd.
The wide receiver will be reunited with one his college quarterbacks, current Chargers backup Easton Stick. Both Stick and Shepherd joined the Bison in 2014 and redshirted their first year.
But from 2015-2018, the two were a dynamic connection in the FCS and helped lead North Dakota State to three FCS National Championships. Now, they're both on the same team in the pros.
4. A decorated college career
Speaking of Shepherd in college, he proved to be one of North Dakota State's most reliable weapons.
Shepherd played in 57 career games with the Bison, catching 188 passes for 2,841 yards (15.1 average) and 20 touchdowns. He led the team in receiving yards each of his last three collegiate seasons, and finished second all-time in both receiving yards and receptions in school history.
He capped off his collegiate career winning the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game, reeling in five passes from Stick for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Shepherd was also dynamic in other ways, adding 219 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and also being a danger in the return game, returning 44 punts for 578 yards (13.1 avg.), including an 84-yard touchdown.
5. XFL Special Teams Player of the Year
Shepherd joins the Bolts having just finished a season in the XFL.
He played in 10 games for the St. Louis BattleHawks this past season and was awarded the 2023 XFL Special Teams Player of the Year award. Shephard led the XFL in kickoff return yards (907) and average (24.5) for players with at least 20 kickoff returns.
Shepherd was also electric on offense, hauling in 48 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns.
